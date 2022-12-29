Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Unhappy With Final Edit Of Controversial Netflix Documentary

Although they waited a long time to finally share their story, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have endured quite a bit of backlash for speaking out in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Meghan Markle fans were furious after an article lumped her in with famous "narcissists," taking to social media to vent their frustration. The scathing piece, published in Politico, compared the former "Suits" star to the likes of Elon Musk, Elizabeth Holmes, and even Donald Trump.

Elsewhere, a UK poll showed that Meghan and Harry's popularity is worse than ever, suggesting they may have played this one wrong. According to YouGov's findings, over half of the survey respondents had a more negative view of the couple ahead of the show dropping — despite it being a record-breaker for Netflix, racking up a whopping 81.55 million viewing hours globally during its first week of release alone, per CNBC.

Critics have been lukewarm on "Harry & Meghan" meanwhile, contending that it doesn't reveal anything new about the Sussexes and is little more than a branding exercise for them (via NPR). And, as it turns out, the Duchess of Sussex herself kind of agrees.