How Real Housewives' Gizelle Bryant Met Jason Cameron

"The Real Housewives of Potomac," star Gizelle Bryant has been somewhat open about her romantic history on the Bravo hit series. She was famously married to prominent pastor Jamal Bryant, with whom she shares three daughters: Grace, Angel, and Adore Bryant. The couple divorced in 2009 but did attempt a reconciliation years later, which was also highlighted in the series. This didn't seem to last long, and fans got to see the entrepreneur date Sherman Douglas for roughly a year and a half before they called it quits in 2018 after it was suggested that the spotlight might have been too much for him to handle. She was briefly linked to Peter Thomas but quickly shut down those rumors. Still, Bryant didn't turn her back on love and is now dating someone who is also a TV personality, "Winter House" heartthrob Jason Cameron.

Fans got a glimpse into their relationship during the season eight premiere of "RHOP." In the adorable scene, Cameron prepares sushi for Bryant at her home. Bryant expressed that she and her new flame were having a great time. He also elaborated on this point during BravoCon in November 2023, telling fans, "We have such a special connection, and we make the most of the time we have together." Despite a 16-year age gap, the two have been dating since at least January 2023 with no sign of slowing down, and they have their respective co-stars to thank for that.