How Real Housewives' Gizelle Bryant Met Jason Cameron
"The Real Housewives of Potomac," star Gizelle Bryant has been somewhat open about her romantic history on the Bravo hit series. She was famously married to prominent pastor Jamal Bryant, with whom she shares three daughters: Grace, Angel, and Adore Bryant. The couple divorced in 2009 but did attempt a reconciliation years later, which was also highlighted in the series. This didn't seem to last long, and fans got to see the entrepreneur date Sherman Douglas for roughly a year and a half before they called it quits in 2018 after it was suggested that the spotlight might have been too much for him to handle. She was briefly linked to Peter Thomas but quickly shut down those rumors. Still, Bryant didn't turn her back on love and is now dating someone who is also a TV personality, "Winter House" heartthrob Jason Cameron.
Fans got a glimpse into their relationship during the season eight premiere of "RHOP." In the adorable scene, Cameron prepares sushi for Bryant at her home. Bryant expressed that she and her new flame were having a great time. He also elaborated on this point during BravoCon in November 2023, telling fans, "We have such a special connection, and we make the most of the time we have together." Despite a 16-year age gap, the two have been dating since at least January 2023 with no sign of slowing down, and they have their respective co-stars to thank for that.
Bryant and Cameron met at BravoCon2022
After Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant tried to make it work for a second time in 2019, only to split in 2021, it's unclear if she was looking for a new relationship. However, that's exactly what she got a year later when she met Jason Cameron. The pair crossed paths at BravoCon 2022 in October of that year. However, it's unknown if sparks flew immediately, especially considering Cameron had experienced a tragedy in his love life shortly before meeting Bryant.
During the season six premiere of "Summer House," which aired in January 2022, Cameron's ex-girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard revealed that they'd suffered a miscarriage during the spring of 2021. Cameron seemed unhappy with Hubbard going public about the situation without his input. The couple parted ways shortly after filming season six of "Winter House," which opened the door for Cameron and Bryant to become an item in early 2023.
RHOP star Ashley Darby and Winter House's Luke Gulbranson introduced them
Even though Gizelle Bryant and Jason Cameron were familiar with one another, it was "Real Housewives of Potomac" media personality Ashley Darby who got the two to explore a romantic connection. Like Bryant, Darby met and hit it off with her former fling, "Summer House's" Luke Gulbranson, at BravoCon 2022. Though their relationship only lasted a little under three months, Darby still asked him for Cameron's number to pass along to Bryant. This led to their first date in January 2023, captured by witnesses who snapped a photo of the two eating dinner. It appears the two hit it off from there, showing up together at the "Summer House" premiere party the following month.
Bryant and Cameron are still going strong but are taking their time. The duo refrains from saying, "I love you." Still, they both have been open about their admiration for one another, so it's likely their relationship will progress.