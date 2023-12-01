Barry Manilow's Appearance Causes A Stir At NYC Tree Lighting

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is an iconic symbol of the holiday spirit for New York City. In 1931, the first Rockefeller tree was put up. Two years later, the tree was lit in a special ceremony — an annual tradition that still exists today. On November 29, 2023, the 2023 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting was held. However, many people who watched the event had a lot to say about something unrelated to the tree. They wanted to talk about singer Barry Manilow.

Manilow performed at the event, as did event host Kelly Clarkson, Cher, the Radio City Rockettes, and more, per Today. However, Manilow's singing prowess was not the main topic of conversation — his looks were.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, one viewer said, "Barry Manilow can hardly move his face from all the Botox." Another quipped, "Barry Manilow looks like he is wearing a cheap Barry Manilow mask." A few X users referenced how Manilow looked more like actor Martin Short doing an impression of Manilow. One mentioned another famous singer who had a televised performance on Thanksgiving, writing, "Barry Manilow should've called Dolly Parton's surgeons."