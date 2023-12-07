How Hilary Clinton Really Feels About Former First Daughters Sasha And Malia Obama
When Hilary Clinton was running for president in 2016, other famous democrats came out in support of her campaign, including the former president, Barack Obama. At the time of his public endorsement of Clinton, Obama said of the former Secretary of State, "I don't think there's ever been someone so qualified to hold this office" (via Politico).
This was a bit of a surprise to those following American politics over the recent decades, as back in 2008, when Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama were running against each other for the Democratic presidential nomination, the two didn't pull any punches. Still, the two democratic juggernauts appeared to have made up and joined one unified team in 2016. Clinton had plenty of complimentary things to say about Obama, specifically what a wonderful parent he was to his two daughters, Sasha and Malia.
In fact, when on the campaign trail in 2016, Clinton spoke so highly of the former first daughters that she called them Obama's greatest accomplishment (via HuffPost).
What Clinton said about the Obama girls
While on the campaign trail in North Carolina in 2016, Hilary Clinton shared her feelings about Sasha and Malia Obama and how Barack and Michelle Obama had raised them, saying, "You know my husband and I know a little bit about how hard it is to raise a child in the public eye, in the fishbowl of the White House ... But the Obamas have done a fabulous job," per HuffPost.
She went on to say that of all the Obamas have done, "those two young women may be the most impressive accomplishment of all." At the time of these remarks, Malia, the eldest of the two Obama daughters, was headed to her first year at Harvard, while her younger sister, Sasha, was performing well in high school. At the time, Barack appeared to suggest that his daughters returned Clinton's admiration and hoped she would become president, saying both girls "think it's weird" that there had yet to be a female president (via CNN).
Now, however, we imagine Hilary would only be more proud of Sasha and Malia — in the time that has elapsed since both young women have had significant accomplishments.
What Sasha and Malia are doing now
Since Hilary made her complimentary remarks about Malia and Sasha Obama in 2016, the sisters have been busy; Malia has graduated from Harvard, and Sasha from the University of Southern California. Currently, Malia is chasing her Hollywood dreams by working as a screenwriter on the Amazon Prime series "Swarm," Having just graduated from college, Sasha is planning her next move.
Further, it would seem the former first daughters remain not just sisters but close friends; the girls' mother, Michelle Obama, shared on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" that Sasha and Malia have moved in together in Los Angeles, sharing a home where they host their famous parents for cocktails. The former first lady said, "The thing that I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends," something Michelle had hoped would be the case someday.
"There was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other," Michelle admitted. She went on to say that she told her young daughters at the time, "You wait, you are going to wake up one day, and you're going to look over at that other person, and you're going to know that you two share something very unique." And that prediction certainly seems to have come to fruition.