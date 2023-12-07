How Hilary Clinton Really Feels About Former First Daughters Sasha And Malia Obama

When Hilary Clinton was running for president in 2016, other famous democrats came out in support of her campaign, including the former president, Barack Obama. At the time of his public endorsement of Clinton, Obama said of the former Secretary of State, "I don't think there's ever been someone so qualified to hold this office" (via Politico).

This was a bit of a surprise to those following American politics over the recent decades, as back in 2008, when Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama were running against each other for the Democratic presidential nomination, the two didn't pull any punches. Still, the two democratic juggernauts appeared to have made up and joined one unified team in 2016. Clinton had plenty of complimentary things to say about Obama, specifically what a wonderful parent he was to his two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

In fact, when on the campaign trail in 2016, Clinton spoke so highly of the former first daughters that she called them Obama's greatest accomplishment (via HuffPost).