Inside Barron And Tessa Hilton's Relationship

The Hilton family added a new member to its dynasty in 2018 when Barron and Tessa Hilton tied the knot. After stealing headlines with news of their fairytale romance, Barron and Tessa have built a loving relationship and family largely shielded from the spotlight. Barron's older sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild have had their fair share of time basking in the glow of the spotlight, and even the family matriarch Kathy Hilton has reached stardom on reality TV. However, Barron, for the most part, has avoided scrutiny from the press.

Aside from some brushes with the law in his teens, Barron mostly stayed out of the public gaze, with a few appearances on red carpets and posts to his now-defunct foodie Instagram, Barron's Bites. Meanwhile, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, a German countess and socialite, wrapped up her degree at Bard College and moved on to an internship at the New York marketing firm Laird and Partners.

Sparks flew when Barron met the glamorous Tessa at a restaurant in the Caribbean during a vacation in 2016. One whirlwind romance, a lavish destination wedding, and a growing family later, Barron and Tessa have become quite the household. Here are just a few of the couple's relationship highlights over the years.