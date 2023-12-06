Inside Robert Pattinson's Relationship With Suki Waterhouse
Introducing one of our favorite Hollywood power couples: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. Pattinson shot to fame in 2008 when he played teen vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" series, and he's since taken on major roles in films like "Tenet," "Remember Me," and "The Batman." Waterhouse is a triple threat as a model, actress, and musician. If you haven't seen her play keyboardist Karen Sirko in the hit series "Daisy Jones and The Six," you've definitely heard her TikTok-viral song "Good Looking."
The British stars are both from affluent neighborhoods in South West London, although neither predicted they'd end up together. "We always say that I never, ever would have thought I'd go out with a boy from Barnes, and he didn't think he'd go out with a girl from Chiswick," Waterhouse said in an interview with The Times.
The couple have been dating since 2018, but we've been given only a few glimpses into their ultra-private relationship. They rarely make public appearances together, often remain tight-lipped about each other in interviews, and Waterhouse's Instagram account shows no traces of Pattinson (who of course, is too cool for social media). But no fear: We've done the work so you don't have to. From their first date in 2018 to their pregnancy announcement in 2023, here's everything we know about Pattinson and Waterhouse's relationships.
Rumors of their relationship started in 2018
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were first linked in 2018 when they were spotted on a date night in London. In July, E! News published exclusive photos that showed the couple leaving the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill where they reportedly caught the 9 p.m. showing of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." According to an eyewitness, they hit up the exclusive members-only Soho House afterward, where they had drinks until 1 a.m. They walked home with their arms around each other and judging by the PDA-packed photos, it seemed like the date went well.
"Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times," an eyewitness told E! News. "Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it." The source added that they seemed very "loved up" and that "Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."
They keep their relationship private
Robert Pattinson is a notoriously private person. He's not shy about his disdain for fame, and he's gone to elaborate lengths to avoid the paparazzi, from wearing various disguises to switching outfits with his friends in restaurant bathrooms. He's also refused to confirm or deny any of his previous relationships, like his rumored engagement to FKA Twigs. So it comes as no surprise that he and Suki Waterhouse have chosen to keep their relationship quite private.
When asked to talk about his girlfriend in a 2019 interview with The Times, a reluctant Pattinson asked, "Do I have to?" He went on to explain why he prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better," he said.
Waterhouse has also commented on Pattinson's aversion to the limelight, adding that they avoid popular neighborhoods like Notting Hill to keep a low profile. "That's part of his bit, wearing a mask ... but he thinks people are chasing him even if we're on the couch," she told The Times.
They're supportive of each others' careers
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are each stars in their own right. Pattinson has remained one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors since his 2008 role in "Twilight," and Waterhouse is thriving as both an actress and musician. And like any good partner, both stars are incredibly supportive of the other's career.
Pattinson has spoken at length about how he struggles to watch himself on screen. "I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I need to workout for two hours before, and I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine." However, he revealed that his girlfriend's reaction to his role in "The Batman" changed everything. "I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he said. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!' "
Waterhouse, who has appeared in films like "Love Rosie" and "The Bad Batch," shared that her boyfriend helps her prepare for roles. "Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting, but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa," she told The Times. She also told Elle UK that the actor is her "biggest cheerleader" besides her family.
They have a lot of fun together
When Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first started dating, a source told E! News that Pattinson "likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming and him and Suki have a great time together." However, the source added that the actor wasn't "looking for anything serious" at the time.
It appears fun was definitely had during their first year together, as the couple made the most of London's nightlife scene. In 2018, they were spotted leaving London's swanky hangout spot Chiltern Firehouse at 2:15 a.m. in October, and in December they attended a private Christmas party on Regent Street where they partied until 5 a.m. It also appears that they jetted off to Ibiza for a romantic getaway in 2019, judging by the loved-up pictures of the couple shared by photographer Sofia Malamute. Since Ibiza is an island known for its epic nightlife, we can guess that they enjoyed a few late nights there, too.
They went on a double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Speaking of famous couples that like to stay under the radar, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were spotted out on a double date with pop star Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn back in May 2019.
According to US Weekly, an eyewitness saw the couples enjoying a dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, a swanky members-only club that's frequented by the likes of Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Aniston. "They were at a table, just the four of them. Rob and Taylor were across from each other," said the source, adding that the four stars spent the night "laughing and talking."
We're guessing the dinner was set up by the ladies, as Swift and Waterhouse have been close friends for years, dating back to October 2016 when they were spotted attending a private "Kings of Leon" concert in coordinated outfits.
They've only attended few high-profile events together
In December 2022, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson finally gave fans what they'd been waiting for: The low-profile couple made their red carpet debut after four years together at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Egypt, which was held at the Great Pyramid of Giza. The couple wore coordinated Dior looks, with Waterhouse in an ethereal, mauve gown with flowy sleeves, and Pattinson donning a sand-colored suit paired with a green turtleneck. They sure know how to make an entrance!
The following year, Waterhouse and Pattinson attended the 2023 Met Gala together. Waterhouse stunned in a sheer Fendi gown with floral overlays, sparkly heels, and vibrant, rainbow eyeshadow. Pattinson opted for a Dior suit that featured a pleated skirt, and he jazzed up the look with bedazzled shoes and a sparkly brooch in place of a tie. While it's rare for this couple to make red-carpet appearances together, you can rest assured that when they do, their looks will not disappoint.
Their relationship has been the subject of sexist jokes
Just like her "Daisy Jones and The Six" character Karen Sirko, Suki Waterhouse isn't going to be defined by the men in her life. The British actress took to Twitter to call out the "Gossip Girl" reboot for a sexist joke made about her as Robert Pattinson's girlfriend. "When are you going to get it?" the character Luna asks Zoya (via Glamour). "As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody."
In a series of since-deleted tweets, Waterhouse called out the hypocrisy of a show that criticizes the patriarchy in one scene, and participates in it in another. "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," she wrote (via Glamour). "Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody's nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense," she continued, tagging both the show and its writer, Lila Feinberg.
Apart from being offensive, the joke is also factually incorrect. Not only does Waterhouse have some impressive acting credits to her name, but her TikTok-viral song "Good Looking" is still all over our feeds. People know exactly who she is, and it's more than just Robert Pattinson's girlfriend.
They sparked engagement rumors in 2020
In January 2020, the media was abuzz with rumors that Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were engaged. This came after Waterhouse was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger during Dior's Perfume Dinner at Caviar Kaspia during Paris Fashion Week.
However, a few months later a source went to E! News to dispel the rumors. "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," they said. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other." The source added that everything is going well between the two. "They are a really good match," they said. "They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever."
Judging from Pattinson's tight-lipped past, it's unlikely we'll ever get any confirmation about their engagement until they actually walk down the aisle. In 2015, the actor was rumored to be engaged to his longtime girlfriend and singer FKA Twigs. Though neither of them ever confirmed it, T-Pain let the news slip in an interview, and FKA Twigs wasn't shy about wearing her ring in public.
They're extremely happy together
In an interview with The Times, Suki Waterhouse gushed about her relationship with Robert Pattinson. "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said. The couple live together in London, and despite their hectic filming schedules, the longest they've ever been apart is two months. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days," she said.
Even after five years, the butterflies haven't worn off. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she said. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."
Waterhouse, who's taken the music world by storm with poignant sad-girl anthems like "Good Looking," also admitted that most of her music was inspired by a "colossal heartbreak" she experienced in her twenties. She joked that being in a healthy, loving relationship might inhibit her songwriting abilities. "Oh God, what on earth will I write about now?" she asked. But if you listen to her 2023 song "To Love," it's clear being in love inspires Waterhouse in a different but just as impactful way. She sings, "And we talk of how lucky we got/As wе watched old lovers we dodgеd. While the world's falling apart/You make it so easy to love."
They celebrate milestone events together
When it comes to big life events, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are always by each other's side. In 2019, Pattinson attended Waterhouse's 27th birthday dinner, which was held at Casa Cruz and attended by big names like Liv Tyler, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson. The same year, Waterhouse was seen at Pattinson's 33rd birthday dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A. In 2022, photographer Miles Hendrick shared pictures on Instagram from Pattinson's birthday celebration, which showed the British actor kissing his girlfriend on the cheek. The rare insight into Pattinson's personal life shows his party was attended by Donald Glover, Zoë Kravitz, and Tessa Thompson, and that "The Batman" actor likes chocolate cake.
In 2022, the couple celebrated New Year's Eve together by throwing a party at Silver Lining in New York City's Moxy Hotel. The star-studded bash was attended by celebrities like Emma Stone, Micsha Barton, and Whitney Peak, as well as "Yellowstone" stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Share. A source told People, "Rob and Suki had a great time. He had a table in the corner and was laughing a lot. He and Suki were by each other's side the entire night."
They love teasing each other
The secret to a long-lasting relationship? Keeping things playful. In the rare instances that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse talk about their relationship, it's often a light-hearted story involving one of them teasing the other.
In an interview with GQ, Pattinson recalled a time he discovered his boiler repairman was a big comics fan. "He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him," Pattinson laughed. "And I'm looking at her like: 'Shut the f*** up!' Why are you doing this to me?' She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan."
In an interview with The Times, Waterhouse shared Pattinson's dramatic reaction to her practicing a "Doors" song on the piano to prepare for her role as keyboardist Karen Sirko. "That song haunts Rob now," she said. "He heard me play that for hours and hours. He had ear muffs on in the corner, he was about to leave me."
Suki announced her pregnacy on stage in 2023
Although Robert Pattinson doesn't talk much about his relationship, his partner confirmed exciting news: He and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together! Around the fall of 2023, fans began speculating that Waterhouse was pregnant after photos surfaced of the singer with an apparent baby bump. Fans also noticed that she'd started following pregnancy-related accounts on Instagram. The "Daisy Jones and The Six” actress finally confirmed the news in November 2023 while on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.
In a now-viral video shared by a concert-goer on Twitter, Waterhouse is seen dressed in a shimmery purple dress, glittery flared leggings, and a dramatic feather coat. "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse said, before flashing her coat open to reveal a baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working," she added as the crowd cheered.
After the show, Waterhouse posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, which included a mirror selfie with her pregnant belly on full display. The comments section was flooded with messages of congratulations from both fans and notable names, including her "Daisy Jones and The Six" co-star Sam Claflin and "The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev.