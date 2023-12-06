Inside Robert Pattinson's Relationship With Suki Waterhouse

Introducing one of our favorite Hollywood power couples: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. Pattinson shot to fame in 2008 when he played teen vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" series, and he's since taken on major roles in films like "Tenet," "Remember Me," and "The Batman." Waterhouse is a triple threat as a model, actress, and musician. If you haven't seen her play keyboardist Karen Sirko in the hit series "Daisy Jones and The Six," you've definitely heard her TikTok-viral song "Good Looking."

The British stars are both from affluent neighborhoods in South West London, although neither predicted they'd end up together. "We always say that I never, ever would have thought I'd go out with a boy from Barnes, and he didn't think he'd go out with a girl from Chiswick," Waterhouse said in an interview with The Times.

The couple have been dating since 2018, but we've been given only a few glimpses into their ultra-private relationship. They rarely make public appearances together, often remain tight-lipped about each other in interviews, and Waterhouse's Instagram account shows no traces of Pattinson (who of course, is too cool for social media). But no fear: We've done the work so you don't have to. From their first date in 2018 to their pregnancy announcement in 2023, here's everything we know about Pattinson and Waterhouse's relationships.