How Did Robert Pattinson Meet His Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse?
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's love story has been a mystery since they first crossed paths in 2018. They were spotted on several outings together by paparazzi throughout that year, but didn't make their red carpet debut until 2022 (via Us Weekly). The duo has skillfully kept their romance mostly under wraps and away from the public eye. Pattinson, known for his guarded approach to personal life, has been vocal about deliberately choosing not to talk about his relationship with Waterhouse.
In a candid interview with The Sunday Times in 2019, the "Twilight" actor explained: "If you let people in, it devalues what love is." He continued: "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better." Despite this guarding of their relationship, fans can't help but wonder how the pair ended up together.
Sources said that Pattinson and Waterhouse met through mutual friends, and it appears that their friend groups have intertwined. In 2019, the couple was spotted on a double date with Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn in Hollywood (via Us Weekly). Fast forward to 2023, and the once-private pair now finds joy in sharing snippets of their romance — and are even looking forward to starting a family of their own.
Robert wanted to protect his relationship with Suki
As a teen heartthrob, it's no surprise that Robert Pattinson's relationships have greatly interested the public. It all started with Pattinson's passionate relationship with his "Twilight" co-star, Kristen Stewart. They met on the set of the beloved film series and began dating in 2009 (via E! News). Given their on-screen roles as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, Pattinson and Stewart's romance garnered massive media attention from fangirls and paparazzi alike.
This fan-favorite couple split in 2013, and Pattinson's next significant relationship was with singer FKA twigs. The two eventually went on to get engaged in 2015 but called off their engagement just two years later (per Harper's Bazaar). It seems that after these very public relationships, Pattinson made sure to take a new approach moving forward. As things started to get serious with Suki Waterhouse, the "Batman" star made sure to protect their privacy.
Despite the initial secrecy, the couple gradually opened up about their romance. After dating for nearly four years, Pattinson and Waterhouse finally went red-carpet official in 2022. The actor has also become more comfortable discussing his girlfriend with the media. In a sweet interview moment, Pattinson described his favorite fragrance as a scent that was all too familiar. "I mean, it's kind of cheesy — if you're in love with someone, their smell becomes very particular to you," he told The Evening Standard, referring to Waterhouse. "So yeah, [mine would be] something like 'Girlfriend in a dressing gown.'"
Robert and Suki are ready to start a family
Fast forward to early 2023, Suki Waterhouse reflected on the impact Robert Pattinson has had on her life. Their secure relationship set Waterhouse in a comfort zone — so much so that she wondered if she could ever write more of the melodramatic love songs she's known for. "Oh God, what on earth will I write about now?" she recalled to the Sunday Times. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me ... I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."
Before her relationship with Pattinson, the "Daisy Jones and the Six" actor shared that she had been depressed coming out of a harsh breakup with Bradley Cooper. They began dating in 2013 and made several public appearances (per HollywoodLife). They split after two years together, and the A-list actor quickly moved on to supermodel Irina Shayk.
In November 2023, joyous news surfaced — that the couple are expecting their first child. Pattinson and Waterhouse had faced quite a bit of pregnancy speculation from fans, and the English model confirmed the rumors at the Corona Capital Music Festival. During her set, Waterhouse alluded to her baby bump: "I thought I'd wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I've got going on," (per People).