How Did Robert Pattinson Meet His Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's love story has been a mystery since they first crossed paths in 2018. They were spotted on several outings together by paparazzi throughout that year, but didn't make their red carpet debut until 2022 (via Us Weekly). The duo has skillfully kept their romance mostly under wraps and away from the public eye. Pattinson, known for his guarded approach to personal life, has been vocal about deliberately choosing not to talk about his relationship with Waterhouse.

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times in 2019, the "Twilight" actor explained: "If you let people in, it devalues what love is." He continued: "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better." Despite this guarding of their relationship, fans can't help but wonder how the pair ended up together.

Sources said that Pattinson and Waterhouse met through mutual friends, and it appears that their friend groups have intertwined. In 2019, the couple was spotted on a double date with Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn in Hollywood (via Us Weekly). Fast forward to 2023, and the once-private pair now finds joy in sharing snippets of their romance — and are even looking forward to starting a family of their own.