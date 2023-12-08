The Long-Standing Taylor Swift Marriage Rumor That Caused Her Publicist To Step In
The following article includes mentions of miscarriage.
Rumors have been swirling for a very long time that Taylor Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly got married. Despite the fact that their split was confirmed in April 2023, the November 2023 release of Swift's song "You're Losing Me" on Spotify had people wondering more about the intricacies of Swift and Alwyn's former relationship.
However, Swift's publicist Tree Paine has had enough of the speculation perpetuated by popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi. On November 30, 2023, Paine shared a screenshot of a Deuxmoi Instagram Story on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Story featured a fan submission disagreeing with some common Swiftie fan theories, such as that Swift and Alwyn broke up years before it was announced. They also mentioned Deuxmoi's theory that the former couple got married. Deuxmoi replied, "She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal." Deuxmoi staunchly asserted that its claims were true and added, " ... just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!!!"
Paine didn't hold back in her response to Deuxmoi, calling the account out for spreading false rumors that have real repercussions for the celebrities they focus on, in this case Swift. She tweeted, "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."
Deuxmoi's response to Paine garnered a negative response on Reddit
Many Swifties were rooting for Tree Paine in the replies to her tweet. One tweeted, "Omg I didn't expect this BUT ENDDDD DEUXMOI TREE!" Another shared a fan edit of Paine and captioned it, "CLEAR IT MOTHER!" However, Deuxmoi wasn't too thrilled. When an Instagram user shared a screenshot of Paine's tweet on their Instagram Stories and tagged Deuxmoi, the account took to its own Stories to defend itself.
"Well I make zero dollars from lying ... can publicists say the same?" Deuxmoi said (via Reddit). The gossip page then judged Paine's usage of "pain and trauma" due to "what just happened." Presumably, this alludes to the heartbreaking death of fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado at Swift's concert in Brazil, although that is not confirmed. Deuxmoi ended the caption with an apology to Swift, though many believe it was given through gritted teeth.
Some Redditors were displeased with Deuxmoi's response. The screenshot shared to the Fauxmoi Reddit thread included a comment wondering why Deuxmoi felt the need to nitpick the phrase "pain and trauma" when Paine would know exactly how Swift's relationship with Alwyn affected her, much more than the public. Another user roasted Deuxmoi for claiming not to make money when the creators do have money-making ventures. One fan sarcastically said, "Also very classy of [Deuxmoi] to bring up Ana's death. Not a deranged thing to do at all, very normal of her to drag a deceased woman in your internet squabbles."
Deuxmoi has insensitively speculated about more intense topics regarding Swift's personal life
One of the most interesting things about Tree Paine's statement is that she rarely tweets or speaks out on any of the gossip surrounding Taylor Swift. Prior to her post addressing Deuxmoi, Paine's last tweet was a retweet from April 2, 2023, about the record-breaking attendance at the Arlington Eras Tour shows. If Paine is speaking out against Deuxmoi for spreading lies, it's possible that the assertions being made on the account are upsetting to Swift.
Also, the secret marriage claim is not the only wild assertion Deuxmoi has made about Swift. According to People, after Paine tweeted about the gossip page, Deuxmoi removed an Instagram Story theorizing that the song "You're Losing Me" is actually about a couple suffering after a miscarriage. Although those claims were not mentioned in Paine's tweet, tossing around theories about such a sensitive, personal subject could have also contributed to Paine's decision to step in here.
No matter what's true and what's not, the "Lavender Haze" song lyrics could be how Swift and her team will handle Deuxmoi moving forward: "Talk your talk and go viral / I just need this love spiral / get it off your chest / get it off my desk."