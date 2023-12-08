The Long-Standing Taylor Swift Marriage Rumor That Caused Her Publicist To Step In

The following article includes mentions of miscarriage.

Rumors have been swirling for a very long time that Taylor Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly got married. Despite the fact that their split was confirmed in April 2023, the November 2023 release of Swift's song "You're Losing Me" on Spotify had people wondering more about the intricacies of Swift and Alwyn's former relationship.

However, Swift's publicist Tree Paine has had enough of the speculation perpetuated by popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi. On November 30, 2023, Paine shared a screenshot of a Deuxmoi Instagram Story on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Story featured a fan submission disagreeing with some common Swiftie fan theories, such as that Swift and Alwyn broke up years before it was announced. They also mentioned Deuxmoi's theory that the former couple got married. Deuxmoi replied, "She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal." Deuxmoi staunchly asserted that its claims were true and added, " ... just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!!!"

Paine didn't hold back in her response to Deuxmoi, calling the account out for spreading false rumors that have real repercussions for the celebrities they focus on, in this case Swift. She tweeted, "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."