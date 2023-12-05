The Young And The Restless' Most Controversial Couples

Soap opera relationships are bound to be volatile. It's the nature of the genre. However, sometimes they push the boundaries too far and fans end up pushing back. Once in a while, we get a pairing that just doesn't make sense. Whether they used to hate each other, or they simply have nothing in common, some couples create very boring, storylines. This very happened when Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) began dating in 2012. The relationship came to be after Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) broke off her engagement with Paul because she still loved Victor (Eric Braeden). It left a bad taste in viewers mouths, as she and Victor had been together for years and they were the faces of the soap. Victor and Nikki belong together, and the writers have (correctly) allowed them to live happily (thus far anyway).

When the soap puts two characters that typically repel each other together, it makes us wonder what the show runners are thinking. Sure, "The Young and the Restless" writers are bound to have an off-day, but we can't imagine what they were thinking when they put some of these couples together. The bad, the dreadful, the worst! However, it's these controversial couples who have left an indelible mark in the minds of loyal fans, who are still talking about them to this day.