The Young And The Restless' Most Controversial Couples
Soap opera relationships are bound to be volatile. It's the nature of the genre. However, sometimes they push the boundaries too far and fans end up pushing back. Once in a while, we get a pairing that just doesn't make sense. Whether they used to hate each other, or they simply have nothing in common, some couples create very boring, storylines. This very happened when Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) began dating in 2012. The relationship came to be after Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) broke off her engagement with Paul because she still loved Victor (Eric Braeden). It left a bad taste in viewers mouths, as she and Victor had been together for years and they were the faces of the soap. Victor and Nikki belong together, and the writers have (correctly) allowed them to live happily (thus far anyway).
When the soap puts two characters that typically repel each other together, it makes us wonder what the show runners are thinking. Sure, "The Young and the Restless" writers are bound to have an off-day, but we can't imagine what they were thinking when they put some of these couples together. The bad, the dreadful, the worst! However, it's these controversial couples who have left an indelible mark in the minds of loyal fans, who are still talking about them to this day.
Nate and Victoria
Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) relationship has been anything but beloved. After cheating several times with other women, Nate decided it was time to step into business after his hand was cut open and the esteemed surgeon was no longer able to operate. While he struggled with the transition, he eventually crossed paths with Victoria and went to work for her at Newman Enterprises. Of course, it wasn't long before they locked the door and pulled the shade, as the two worked "overtime" together. Viewers were immediately turned away from this pairing, and for good reason. The duo had no chemistry together, and it still feels like Victoria was just trying to train him to be her little bellboy, running errands and catering to her every need.
This is not Victoria's most toxic relationship by far, as she has dated people like Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), who played her for months to undermine her and take control of Newman Enterprises himself. His plan was thwarted, but her rebound relationship with Nate has been a snooze fest. Together, all they discuss is business, as well as Victoria's complaints about her father. There's no passion or fire between the two of them at all. There are still rumors circulating that Nate may propose to Victoria, and if that's the case, we'll have plenty more time to cringe-watch this on-screen couple until they inevitably divorce.
Devon and Abby
It wasn't long ago that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) was married to Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), though that marriage seemed to deteriorate pretty quickly. She then found her way into the arms of Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) rather quickly. In a surrogate storyline that was meant for Chance and Abby, Chance was not forming any kind of connection with the newborn. To make things a bit stranger, he was a little weirded out by the amount of time Devon spent with the baby and the connection they had, as Devon was the donor. Chance decided he couldn't be a part of the mismatched family and broke things off with Abby. She soon ended up dating Devon. Together, they are raising the child that was supposed to be for Abby and Chance. Fans saw this relationship coming from a mile away and were cringing the entire time. Everyone knew that the beloved Abby and Chance relationship was about to be doomed and could do nothing but watch in horror.
Thus far, Devon and Abby are still together, but their entire relationship seems to be built on soft ground. Devon offering to help with the surrogate, all while Chance wasn't even in town, was a strange place to begin, and it's only gotten worse! They don't seem to have as much drama as some of the other couples, but there is something brewing. This is one of those relationship swaps that definitely did not work out for the better!
Deacon and Nikki
You might know Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) from "The Bold and the Beautiful," where the character debuted in 2000. However, he did a stint on "The Young and the Restless" beginning in 2009, where he ultimately had relations with half the women in Genoa City. From Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) to Diane Jenkins (then-Maura West), he was quickly finding himself around the city. However, one of the strangest relationships came when he began dating Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).
Viewers know of the blasphemy that was this marriage and how Deacon kept lying to drive Nikki away from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Just the fact that he attempted to tear them apart was enough for fans to resent him and Deacon ended up running back to Los Angeles where he currently resides and is rebuilding his life with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) — a controversial relationship itself. Sheila went on a crime spree, shooting her own son, cutting off her toe to feign her own death, and begging for forgiveness in the end. While everyone else had enough of the lying queen of crime, Deacon made it his purpose to be with her because he feels some kind of connection to her.
Fans know and love the relationship between Victor and Nikki (for the most part) and they've continued to be one of the mainstays for soap opera relationships over the years. However, Deacon nearly completely ruined it and is solely remembered for that. Kanan recently reappeared on "The Young and the Restless" in a special crossover to speak with his ex-wife about Diane's return and things went fine. Maybe they're over it!
Jack and Sally
Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has been a hopeless romantic for years. Yet, while he might've finally found love (again) with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), you may have forgotten his fling with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) when she first arrived in town in late 2020. Sally, a character who came from "The Bold and the Beautiful" for a fresh start, caught Jack's eye. However, the controversy quickly followed on social media as fans began to point out that Jack was three decades older than Sally, and there was speculation that Sally was going to play games with him to get her hands on some money.
While in L.A., she faked a serious illness to trick her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darrin Brooks), into staying with her. She had everyone believing she was close to death — and even pulled herself around on a walker. After Wyatt left her, she decided it was time for a change. However, this history stayed with her even when she attempted to run from it and people in Genoa City were suspicious of her intentions the moment she arrived.
In the end, Sally really wanted to change for the better and her and Jack's relationship fizzled to many fans' delight. Jack and Sally never really seemed destined to work because of the age difference and their rushed relationship ultimately felt like a strange, last-minute storyline. Thankfully, Sally and her burning flame, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) — who caught her eye after her relationship with Jack — appear to be on the right track. Together Adam and Sally have an underdog mentality and they feed off of each other beautifully.
Victor and Sharon
Arguably the most controversial (and worst) "The Young and the Restless" couple ever, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) were paired together back in 2012 and fans will not let this one go. Not only was Sharon married to Victor's son, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) prior, but many blamed this relationship for ruining her character. Originally, they married so Victor could protect his assets while in jail for killing Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). However, the annulment never happened and the two remained together. Even after Victor went missing, Sharon ended up running his company, Newman Enterprises, and transformed from her bubbly, fun self into a super villain.
Sharon had been known for her soft demeanor, smile, and fun attitude, but after Victor went missing, Sharon went into a rage knowing she would not get any of his assets unless they were married for a specific amount of time. During this time, Sharon destroyed the Newman family by taking control of their ranch and calling off the search for Victor, who was presumed dead. It was an incredibly dark time for the character.
Needless to say, fans were not happy about the transformation, the age gap, or the prior relationship with Nick, so they let their voices be heard. While this was a shorter storyline, many will never forget it and still cringe today when they think about it. We hope tat we never have to see another relationship like this again, but of course, we're sure the writers of the series will think of something!