The Young And The Restless' Nikki And The Bold And The Beautiful's Deacon Will Soon Reunite
One of the biggest episodes in soap history is about to take place. On Monday, September 26, "The Young and the Restless" is going to crossover with "The Bold and the Beautiful" in an epic blend of storylines, per Daytime Confidential. "Y&R" is celebrating a major milestone next March — their 50th anniversary and decided to treat their long-time fans with the rare crossover episode sooner than later, instead of waiting until next year.
Now, the characters we know and love from both shows will cross paths in what's promised to be a very eventful moment. This isn't the first time that some Genoa City residents will bask in the Los Angeles sun. One of the best crossovers between the two soaps was the growth of Lauren Fenmore Baldwin's (Tracey E. Bregman) close relationship with Eric Forrester (John McCook). Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) reign of terror also deserves honorable mention.
But there was another relationship that had a firm grip on fans. "B&B's" resident troublemaker Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and "Y&R" socialite Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) have history, per Soaps in Depth. CBS teased that the divorced couple's history is far from over as their storylines will merge in the anniversary special.
The crossover episode has a lot in store for fans
Nikki has an axe to grind with Deacon, and nothing will get in her way of getting answers from him. The Newman family matriarch has been working behind the scenes with frenemies Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) to get rid of their common enemy, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), reported Soap Opera Spy. While Ashley has been absent from a majority of the planning, fans are frustrated by Nikki and Phyllis' laser focus on their revenge plot.
The decision to include Deacon in the mix amid the crossover event is a smart one, as he is responsible for helping Diane fake her death, according to Soaps.com. Deacon lands in Genoa City on September 20, Soaps in Depth notes, but Nikki plans to hop on a flight to Los Angeles and confront him.
Melody Scott Thomas told TV Insider that Nikki's first crossover to "The Bold and the Beautiful" set was a welcome surprise. "I'm not sure why it took so long, but I'm so glad that if finally did happen," Thomas explained. "It seems like almost everyone at 'Y&R' has crossed over to 'B&B' so I was shocked when I received the call that it was my turn! Being a part of the Bell Family legacy is something I never take for granted, so I was honored by Brad Bell's [head writer/executive producer, B&B] invitation."
Sean Kanan opened up about his work relationship with Thomas, and how she made their time on set enjoyable. "We had a lot of fun working together," Kanan shared. "I really enjoy working with Melody; she's got a really fun sense of humor."