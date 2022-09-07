The Young And The Restless' Nikki And The Bold And The Beautiful's Deacon Will Soon Reunite

Nikki has an axe to grind with Deacon, and nothing will get in her way of getting answers from him. The Newman family matriarch has been working behind the scenes with frenemies Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) to get rid of their common enemy, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), reported Soap Opera Spy. While Ashley has been absent from a majority of the planning, fans are frustrated by Nikki and Phyllis' laser focus on their revenge plot.

The decision to include Deacon in the mix amid the crossover event is a smart one, as he is responsible for helping Diane fake her death, according to Soaps.com. Deacon lands in Genoa City on September 20, Soaps in Depth notes, but Nikki plans to hop on a flight to Los Angeles and confront him.

Melody Scott Thomas told TV Insider that Nikki's first crossover to "The Bold and the Beautiful" set was a welcome surprise. "I'm not sure why it took so long, but I'm so glad that if finally did happen," Thomas explained. "It seems like almost everyone at 'Y&R' has crossed over to 'B&B' so I was shocked when I received the call that it was my turn! Being a part of the Bell Family legacy is something I never take for granted, so I was honored by Brad Bell's [head writer/executive producer, B&B] invitation."

Sean Kanan opened up about his work relationship with Thomas, and how she made their time on set enjoyable. "We had a lot of fun working together," Kanan shared. "I really enjoy working with Melody; she's got a really fun sense of humor."