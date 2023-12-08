A Look Back At Olivia Culpo's Rumored Romance With Ryan Lochte

Model Olivia Culpo only has eyes for her fiancé Christian McCaffrey these days. However, before the San Francisco 49ers running back plowed into her life, Culpo had some headline-making relationships. Nick Jonas, whom she dated for almost two years, was high-profile but also a non-sports-playing anomaly in her star-studded list of love interests. McCaffrey isn't the first footballer in her life either; the Sports Illustrated model has been romantically linked to superstar NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Before Culpo started creating her own romantic NFL roster, however, she was linked to none other than Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte. Today, the 12-time medalist has been married to Kayla Reid Lochte since 2018 and is the proud father of three kids: Caiden, Liv, and Georgia. Though the Lochtes' relationship hasn't been all sunshine and roses, nearly ending in a divorce after Ryan's mental health suffered from not qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Culpo might have a bit of relationship envy.

"I worry all the time about the future," the reality star said on her show "The Culpo Sisters." "I always thought by 30 I would be married [and] I'd have kids." Nevertheless, she maintains that every relationship and break-up happens for a reason, including her brief fling with Lochte.