All The Times RHONJ Star Jennifer Aydin Has Been Involved In Explosive Fights

There's no fighting like reality TV fighting. The world of reality television is no stranger to intense conflicts, and within Bravo's popular "Real Housewives" franchise, some stars are more prone to drama than others. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin is definitely one of them, despite only joining the already climactic cast in 2019. Aydin quickly became known for her penchant for throwing things as well as engaging in heated disputes, mostly targeting her castmate, Melissa Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Aydin's explosive fights with Gorga, specifically the one caught on camera without their knowledge, even drew attention from Bravo's Andy Cohen. "I think the whole thing was gross. All of it," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing their real-life altercation. While things even got physical in Gorga and Aydin's feud, much of the conflict between them seems to be rooted in misunderstandings, gossip, and impulsive reactions. Yet, this hasn't prevented them from continuing their on-screen battles.

The most significant fallout for Aydin resulted from her clash with "RHONJ" castmate Danielle Cabral. Despite previous instances of Aydin making threats and getting physical with cast members, it was her brawl with Cabral that led to both of them facing more serious consequences — both women were temporarily suspender from the show. However, while things have finally come to a head, Aydin has been in plenty of confrontations leading up to it.