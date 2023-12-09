Melissa McCarthy's Family Christmas Eve Traditions That Are Totally Unique
Melissa McCarthy, the queen of comedy, appears to love holidays. Typically, we see her gearing up for Halloween, which usually includes finding the perfect costume for herself and her family. Once, she and her co-star Sandra Bullock resembled the Gorton's fisherman in their long yellow trenches and matching beards. On another occasion, she detailed on "The Ellen Show" how she was handmaking ensembles for her two children, including a cactus and a big, bad "wolfette."
Her appreciation isn't just reserved for fall holidays, either. She and her husband, Ben Falcone, participated in an '80s-themed Valentine's Day photoshoot in 2013 for The Hollywood Reporter. However, as it turns out, Christmas may be the "Thunder Force" actor's favorite holiday of all — but not for the reasons you might think.
While McCarthy indeed appreciates the season's traditional aspects, it's her family's unconventional celebrations that get her in the spirit. In a sitdown with Today's Savannah Guthrie, McCarthy admitted, "I'm a sucker for a Christmas movie," before confessing that it doesn't even have to be the holiday season for her to enjoy a festive film. Everything seemed pretty standard until she revealed that her preferred flicks aren't necessarily seasonal — and neither is their choice of food.
It's meatballs and Mordor for McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy chooses a much less conventional film series when celebrating the holidays with her husband, Ben Falcone, and their two kids, Vivian and Georgette. "We have everybody over, we make sandwiches, we watch all of 'The Lord of the Rings,'" she admitted to the Today host. The "Gilmore Girls" alum then explained how Georgette, who goes by Georgie, and her husband, Ben, "demand" the extended versions of the trilogy because Christmas Eve wouldn't be complete without "watching things ooze up from [Middle] Earth."
That's not the only uncommon tradition the Falcone-McCarthy family participates in, though. "We do the meatball thing," McCarthy revealed, continuing to say that for at least the past 10 years, a "weird meatball party" has topped the family's list of night-before-Christmas festivities.
It sounds like the celeb has also held some not-so-family-friendly Christmas parties too. She once detailed on "The Late Late Show" how she ended up on her hands and knees on her living room floor at one of her Christmas parties. After admitting that she might have been a little bit tipsy, she went on to divulge, "The next thing I knew, Christina Aguilera was riding me...and so I just clomped around my living room floor." McCarthy noted the scenario sounds a bit unbelievable, but seeing as she also throws Christmas Eve meatball parties, it's beginning to sound more plausible.
The star keeps her Christmas plans under wraps
Despite telling a few hilarious stories about her holiday shenanigans, Melissa McCarthy keeps the rest of her Christmas family activities pretty personal. The star hasn't shared much about celebrating the holidays with her little ones on social media. Unlike other Hollywood notables, she isn't one to post about her holiday decorations, her kids' excitement on Christmas morning, or even show photographic evidence of playing pony rides with Christina Aguilera. However, McCarthy revealed her favorite holiday memory from her Christmas past, and it sounds just as unconventional as her Christmas present.
During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," McCarthy divulged her favorite Christmas memory. "We were snowed in one Christmas, so Christmas dinner was whatever my mom had in the fridge, so she made hot dog and green bean pizzas." The "Spy" star admitted that not only did everyone in the family find it amusing, but she also didn't think the bizarre concoction was all that unpleasant to eat. She jokingly added, "I now make holiday wreaths out of hot dogs and tortillas."
We may never know for a fact if festive footlongs and tortillas adorn McCarthy's holiday-themed front door. Still, we wouldn't put it past the celeb who throws meatball dinners while binge-watching "The Lord of the Rings."