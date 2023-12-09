Melissa McCarthy's Family Christmas Eve Traditions That Are Totally Unique

Melissa McCarthy, the queen of comedy, appears to love holidays. Typically, we see her gearing up for Halloween, which usually includes finding the perfect costume for herself and her family. Once, she and her co-star Sandra Bullock resembled the Gorton's fisherman in their long yellow trenches and matching beards. On another occasion, she detailed on "The Ellen Show" how she was handmaking ensembles for her two children, including a cactus and a big, bad "wolfette."

Her appreciation isn't just reserved for fall holidays, either. She and her husband, Ben Falcone, participated in an '80s-themed Valentine's Day photoshoot in 2013 for The Hollywood Reporter. However, as it turns out, Christmas may be the "Thunder Force" actor's favorite holiday of all — but not for the reasons you might think.

While McCarthy indeed appreciates the season's traditional aspects, it's her family's unconventional celebrations that get her in the spirit. In a sitdown with Today's Savannah Guthrie, McCarthy admitted, "I'm a sucker for a Christmas movie," before confessing that it doesn't even have to be the holiday season for her to enjoy a festive film. Everything seemed pretty standard until she revealed that her preferred flicks aren't necessarily seasonal — and neither is their choice of food.