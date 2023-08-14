Melissa McCarthy Nearly Quit Acting A Week Before Landing Gilmore Girls

Life rarely works out exactly the way we planned, for better or worse — a lesson that "Bridesmaids" actress Melissa McCarthy learned the hard way just days before her 30th birthday. Luckily, her hardships proved to be paving the way for the successful career in television and film we know her from today.

In a 2016 interview with Heat magazine, McCarthy confessed that she was on the brink of giving up her dreams of becoming an actor after struggling to land auditions and roles. She decided to mark her 30th birthday as a sort of deadline, after which she would move on to different professional pursuits.

Days before her 30th birthday — which would have been August 26, 2000 — McCarthy landed a role as lovable, quirky chef Sookie St. James on "Gilmore Girls." After the show's final season in 2007, McCarthy's career continued to propel forward as she got roles in hit films like "Bridesmaids," "Ghostbusters," and "The Little Mermaid."