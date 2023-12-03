The Touching Reason Katie Holmes Loves To Watch Dawson's Creek

In the late '90s and early 2000s, Joey Potter from "Dawson's Creek" was the ultimate girl next door. Her sweet interior and tough exterior made two best friends — the titular character Dawson and his pal Pacey — fall for her. The character also propelled Katie Holmes into the spotlight at a young age. Nearly three decades later, Holmes is still known across the globe. It often might seem like actors try to separate themselves from the early roles that made them famous, however, that isn't the case with Holmes.

Holmes embraces her Joey Potter and "Dawson's Creek" roots. She continued to watch the series after it ended. In a 2003 People interview, the glamorous star shared that she missed the cast and started to develop an appreciation for "Dawson's Creek." "I think it's fun to watch because you remember with every scene that day, what you were going through at the time," Holmes explained.

She also recalled keeping in touch with the cast and seeing them on occasion, after all, those were pretty formidable years for each of the stars. Her "Dawson's Creek" rewatches didn't stop in 2003.