Who Is Kari Lake's Husband, Jeff Halperin?

Kari Lake is no stranger to the spotlight. The politician, who ran for governor in Arizona in 2022, is best known for denying her bleak election results. However, even before her dramatic dive into politics, Lake had already established herself as a public figure.

Lake began working as a news anchor for Fox 10 in 1999. She led a successful career with the network for 22 years before leaving the field of journalism in 2021, citing bias in media as the reason for her departure. The TV personality then set her eyes on a new career path: politics. In what will surely be known as one of the most controversial gubernatorial elections of all time, Lake faced off against Democrat Katie Hobbs in 2022, but Lake was ultimately defeated. Despite the loss, her hot takes on COVID-19, mask requirements, and vaccine mandates have secured her praise from other high-profile, right-wing figures, including former President Donald Trump.

Jeff Halperin, Lake's husband of more than 20 years, has been a constant presence at his wife's side as she strives towards her political goals. Lake and Halperin have been married since 1998 and have two children, Ruby and Leo. Along with being a husband and father, Halperin has some other interesting sides to him that aren't as well known. Here's everything we know about Jeff Halperin, husband to Kari Lake.