Who Is Kari Lake's Husband, Jeff Halperin?
Kari Lake is no stranger to the spotlight. The politician, who ran for governor in Arizona in 2022, is best known for denying her bleak election results. However, even before her dramatic dive into politics, Lake had already established herself as a public figure.
Lake began working as a news anchor for Fox 10 in 1999. She led a successful career with the network for 22 years before leaving the field of journalism in 2021, citing bias in media as the reason for her departure. The TV personality then set her eyes on a new career path: politics. In what will surely be known as one of the most controversial gubernatorial elections of all time, Lake faced off against Democrat Katie Hobbs in 2022, but Lake was ultimately defeated. Despite the loss, her hot takes on COVID-19, mask requirements, and vaccine mandates have secured her praise from other high-profile, right-wing figures, including former President Donald Trump.
Jeff Halperin, Lake's husband of more than 20 years, has been a constant presence at his wife's side as she strives towards her political goals. Lake and Halperin have been married since 1998 and have two children, Ruby and Leo. Along with being a husband and father, Halperin has some other interesting sides to him that aren't as well known. Here's everything we know about Jeff Halperin, husband to Kari Lake.
Jeff Halperin and Kari Lake worked at the same news station
Although he tends to stay out of the limelight, Jeff Halperin plays a very supportive role in wife Kari Lake's political career. Keen-eyed observers have most likely spotted a dark-haired, bearded figure near Lake during her public appearances. That's Halperin; his presence and support at Lake's events is something that the GOP politician has expressed gratitude for multiple times. In one such post, which was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the would-be governor gave her devoted husband a heartfelt thank you for standing by her side through everything.
Halperin clearly knows how to work cohesively with his wife. This could be because he's been around her in a professional setting before she began her foray into politics. The two are thought to have worked together years before they were married. According to TIME, Halperin used to work as a videographer for KPNX-TV, a news station in Arizona. Lake was hired on to the same station in 1994 to work as a weather anchor. They also worked together in more recent times. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing many people to shift to working remotely, Halperin showed off his producing know-how by assisting his wife in the creation of an in-home studio.
Halperin has been nominated for an Emmy
After working with several news stations, Jeff Halperin decided to take his videographer skills on the road. He now appears to work as an independent videographer in charge of running the Team Lake Vimeo page. In its About section, Halperin is listed as having several roles within the budding company including Director of Photography, cameraman, and cinematographer. His filming prowess has even earned him national attention. In 2020, he received an Emmy nomination for his production work on "Enes Kanter: Enemy of the State," an ESPN documentary about the professional basketball player. Kari Lake gushed about her husband's huge achievement on the X platform, stating she was proud of him. Along with doing freelance work through Vimeo, Halperin seems to be in the process of creating his own filming business called ZenHD.
Nowadays, you can catch Halperin at his wife's speaking events, dedicated to following Lake around with his hefty camera.