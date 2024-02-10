What We Know About Kari Lake's Daughter, Ruby

Kari Lake has been making a lot of waves in the political world. But at home, she's a proud wife and mother. She's been married to her husband, Jeff Halperin, since 1998, and together they have two children, Ruby Halperin and Leo Halperin. But it's her daughter Ruby who has been getting a lot of attention for joining her mother out on the campaign trail and even giving her the kind of advice that some of Kari's political advisors probably wouldn't dare give her.

Ruby might only be a young adult, but she's already made a positive impact on her mother's campaign. But Ruby has also been her mother's greatest love since day one. Back on her 18th birthday, Kari shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram with a post that said, "18 years ago right now I was gazing into the most beautiful eyes this world has ever known — the eyes of my firstborn. My heart grew a million-fold when my sweet, dear Ruby came into the world making me a mother — the single, greatest journey of my life."

Here's a little more about Ruby, her life, and why there's a solid chance she might be following in her mother's footsteps.