Donald Trump's New Comments About Barron's Height Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Donald Trump's relationships with his family members, including his wife Melania Trump, and his kids Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr., have made headlines for years now. But the same can't be said about Barron Trump, the only Trump we know barely anything about. That might be because of the significant age difference between Barron and the rest of his siblings, as he was still in school while the older Trump kids were trying to figure out foreign policy with their dad. Barron was barely a teen when his father was elected.
But in an interview with the Moms for America Podcast, Donald was asked about Barron, and his response was a little odd. When asked about their father and son relationship, Donald said, "He's a tall guy, very tall. 6'8. He's a great young man. Very good student. I think he's doing a good job — Barron. I think he's doing a very good job." Of course, the reaction that Donald's reply got on X (formerly Twitter) is exactly what you'd expect.
Donald Trump is getting roasted for his answer about Barron
Donald Trump's response in his Moms for America podcast has gotten quite the reaction on X, with a lot of social media users suggesting the former president sounded like he was talking more about a former employee than his son. Some focused on how Donald just talked about Barron's height. One commenter said, "I'd say that means he has no relationship with his son except as a tax [write] off." Another person wrote, "I have never seen him engaged in any activity with Barron whatsoever other than walking into a dinner with him and Melania. Not even golf."
That said, it was earlier reported that Donald's height difference with Barron was a rumored source of their tension, as the former president doesn't want to be seen with his son towering over him. But Donald probably doesn't have to worry about that too much given that Melania Trump has been doing everything she can to keep Barron out of the public spotlight, according to People. With Barron's privacy so heavily guarded behind closed doors, it's no wonder his father is always shocked to see how much he's grown.