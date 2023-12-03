Donald Trump's New Comments About Barron's Height Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Donald Trump's relationships with his family members, including his wife Melania Trump, and his kids Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr., have made headlines for years now. But the same can't be said about Barron Trump, the only Trump we know barely anything about. That might be because of the significant age difference between Barron and the rest of his siblings, as he was still in school while the older Trump kids were trying to figure out foreign policy with their dad. Barron was barely a teen when his father was elected.

But in an interview with the Moms for America Podcast, Donald was asked about Barron, and his response was a little odd. When asked about their father and son relationship, Donald said, "He's a tall guy, very tall. 6'8. He's a great young man. Very good student. I think he's doing a good job — Barron. I think he's doing a very good job." Of course, the reaction that Donald's reply got on X (formerly Twitter) is exactly what you'd expect.