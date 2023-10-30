Donald Trump's Height Difference With Son Barron Is A Rumored Source Of Their Tension

Former President Donald Trump is known for his fiery opinions and readiness to feud with others — and apparently, his youngest son Barron is no exception. Details from journalist Michael Wolff's book "Siege: Trump Under Fire" reveal that not only do Donald and Barron have a tense, distant relationship, but the former leader of the free world is allegedly so jealous of his young son's height that he'll avoid being photographed beside him.

Wolff visited MSNBC's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" in June 2019 to discuss his book, offering further details on Trump's height insecurity. "[Donald Trump] is jealous of everyone's height," Wolff said. "He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is. Height is one of his techniques. He uses his height — and, remember, Donald Trump is a very large man."

Donald Trump is certainly tall compared to most people, but his son Barron has grown even taller. While on "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the former president said his youngest was "very tall — about 6'8" — and a good-looking kid." Just how much taller Barron's 6-feet 8-inches tall frame makes him than his father, however, is difficult to say, thanks to Donald's infamously fluctuating height and weight measurements.