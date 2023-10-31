Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Takes After Her Uncle Barron's Height In New Photo

The Trump clan is a tall bunch, and it doesn't appear as if the trend is stopping anytime soon. Patriarch Donald Trump is reportedly 6'3." His first wife, Ivana Trump, was a former model who reportedly stood at 5'9." The couple shares a daughter, Ivanka Trump, who doesn't even need heels to reach 5'11", and two sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., who each stand over six feet tall.

When Donald Sr. married his third wife, Melania Trump, he kept the tall theme going; Melania is equal to her stepdaughter Ivanka in height, matching her 5'11" frame exactly. And, when the happy couple welcomed their son, Barron Trump, into the clan, he was destined to take over as the tallest family member. Although his exact height isn't known, it's clear from photos that he towers over both of his parents, as well as his stepsister.

Some reports have even suggested Barron extended 6'7" into the air by the time he'd reached 15 years old, in 2021. And while Donald and his wives have bequeathed the world with their tall progeny, it appears as if the height genes have filtered down to the next generation too, landing squarely with his grandchildren — in particular, Arabella Kushner, daughter of Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.