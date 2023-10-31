Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Takes After Her Uncle Barron's Height In New Photo
The Trump clan is a tall bunch, and it doesn't appear as if the trend is stopping anytime soon. Patriarch Donald Trump is reportedly 6'3." His first wife, Ivana Trump, was a former model who reportedly stood at 5'9." The couple shares a daughter, Ivanka Trump, who doesn't even need heels to reach 5'11", and two sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., who each stand over six feet tall.
When Donald Sr. married his third wife, Melania Trump, he kept the tall theme going; Melania is equal to her stepdaughter Ivanka in height, matching her 5'11" frame exactly. And, when the happy couple welcomed their son, Barron Trump, into the clan, he was destined to take over as the tallest family member. Although his exact height isn't known, it's clear from photos that he towers over both of his parents, as well as his stepsister.
Some reports have even suggested Barron extended 6'7" into the air by the time he'd reached 15 years old, in 2021. And while Donald and his wives have bequeathed the world with their tall progeny, it appears as if the height genes have filtered down to the next generation too, landing squarely with his grandchildren — in particular, Arabella Kushner, daughter of Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.
Arabella is quickly gaining on her relatives
Seemingly wanting to keep height a factor in her family, Ivanka Trump married Jared Kushner in 2009; her husband is a healthy 6'3", matching the former president in height. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Arabella Kushner, in 2011. In August 2023, just a month after celebrating her 12th birthday, Arabella and her father were spotted taking a stroll together, side by side, and it's clear she's well on her way to joining the rest of her family in the clouds.
With her head reaching all the way up to her father's chin, she's easily nearing her mother's 5'11" height, with the potential even to surpass it. Only five years younger and just a few inches shorter than her uncle, Barron Trump, it appears as if his position as the family's tallest member might soon be challenged.
According to science, boys usually stop growing by the age of 17 or 18, once they're done with puberty, meaning Barron, now 17, is almost, if not completely, done gaining inches. Girls keep growing until around age 15, meaning Arabella still has three more years to reach her height potential. The game is afoot — or maybe two feet.