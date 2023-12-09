Why Co-Parenting With Vanessa Marcil Was A Struggle For Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil's relationship was fast and tumultuous. The ex-couple first met on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1999. By 2001, they had become engaged and welcomed their son, Kassius, the following year. By 2003, only four years after they first met, Green and Marcil had parted ways. But that wasn't the last time their relationship made headlines, as they've had their fair share of drama in the past two decades. The ex-couple have continually jabbed at each other through their Instagram posts and media interviews, with Marcil even admitting in 2020 that she was never really in love with the actor, per Us Weekly.
Now, it looks like Green has spent some time reflecting on what might have gone wrong in his co-parenting relationship with Marcil. The actor admits that he's made some big mistakes in his fatherly journey parenting Kassius with Marcil, but despite their struggles, he says that he doesn't regret those mistakes.
Brian Austin Green sets the record straight
Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil have had so much to say about their relationship as co-parents throughout the years that it probably needs a timeline of its own. When it was announced that Green and his ex Megan Fox (whom he also shares three children with) had broken up back in 2020, Marcil used it as an opportunity to speak openly about her feelings about her ex. According to Us Weekly, Marcil took to her Instagram account to say that she thought Green was "a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father."
In February 2023, when Marcil suggested that she raised their son Kassius alone, per Page Six, Green hit back. He took to his own Instagram Story to write, "I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school." Green also accused Marcil of keeping Kassius away from him while he was battling vertigo, as detailed by ET Online.
While it seems like Green and Marcil have different accounts of their experience and what may or may not have happened between them, Green has admitted to making mistakes with his ex-partner. But it's nothing that he's ashamed of. Green said that age and inexperience might have been two factors in his less-than-successful co-parenting past with Marcil.
Brian Austin Green is more reflective about his co-parenting journey now
Speaking to Us Weekly in September 2023, Brian Austin Green admitted that he could have done things differently with his first baby mama, Vanessa Marcil. He said, "There's a part of me that wishes I could go back and fix things, of course, but then there's also a part of me that knows that if I hadn't experienced exactly what I experienced in parenting, I wouldn't be where I am today."
While Green certainly can't turn back time, he might be trying to turn his wrongs into rights in this new chapter of his life. In 2022, he and Sharna Burgess welcomed their son, Zane Walker Green. Being a little older and wiser now, Green admitted that his failures have taught him more valuable lessons than his successes, and while he can't turn back the clock with his son Kassius, he can still use it as an opportunity to learn from his mistakes. Green also seems to be in a very good place in his life with all five of his children, whom he posts about on Instagram often. In May 2023, the proud father even shared Kassius' headshots and revealed that his firstborn son was looking to follow in his parent's footsteps by becoming an actor as well.