Why Co-Parenting With Vanessa Marcil Was A Struggle For Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil have had so much to say about their relationship as co-parents throughout the years that it probably needs a timeline of its own. When it was announced that Green and his ex Megan Fox (whom he also shares three children with) had broken up back in 2020, Marcil used it as an opportunity to speak openly about her feelings about her ex. According to Us Weekly, Marcil took to her Instagram account to say that she thought Green was "a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father."

In February 2023, when Marcil suggested that she raised their son Kassius alone, per Page Six, Green hit back. He took to his own Instagram Story to write, "I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school." Green also accused Marcil of keeping Kassius away from him while he was battling vertigo, as detailed by ET Online.

While it seems like Green and Marcil have different accounts of their experience and what may or may not have happened between them, Green has admitted to making mistakes with his ex-partner. But it's nothing that he's ashamed of. Green said that age and inexperience might have been two factors in his less-than-successful co-parenting past with Marcil.