Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Taking Money From Britney During Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' relationship with her various family members has been well-documented over the years. While Britney puts most of the blame on her father Jamie Spears for the misery that she experienced during her 13-year conservatorship, the Spears patriarch told the Daily Mail in 2022, "I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."

Likewise, things haven't been very easy for Britney and other members of her family, particularly her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The former "Zoey 101" star reportedly served as an administrator of her sister's trust, which may or may not have led to the nasty and very public fight the two sisters had on social media. In one Instagram post from 2022, Britney admitted to the world that she felt Jamie Lynn was very ungrateful as a child, and that during one rather nasty episode, she felt like slapping her, per Billboard. While on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Jamie Lynn fired back by saying (via Us Weekly), "I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."

Despite all of the allegations made, Jamie Lynn has also gone on the record to say that she's never taken money from Britney during her conservatorship, either.