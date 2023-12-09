Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Taking Money From Britney During Her Conservatorship
Britney Spears' relationship with her various family members has been well-documented over the years. While Britney puts most of the blame on her father Jamie Spears for the misery that she experienced during her 13-year conservatorship, the Spears patriarch told the Daily Mail in 2022, "I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."
Likewise, things haven't been very easy for Britney and other members of her family, particularly her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The former "Zoey 101" star reportedly served as an administrator of her sister's trust, which may or may not have led to the nasty and very public fight the two sisters had on social media. In one Instagram post from 2022, Britney admitted to the world that she felt Jamie Lynn was very ungrateful as a child, and that during one rather nasty episode, she felt like slapping her, per Billboard. While on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Jamie Lynn fired back by saying (via Us Weekly), "I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."
Despite all of the allegations made, Jamie Lynn has also gone on the record to say that she's never taken money from Britney during her conservatorship, either.
Jamie Lynn says she never took anything from Britney Spears
While on "I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here," Jamie Lynn Spears got very candid about her relationship with Britney Spears and claimed that she never took a cent from her sister even though it was previously alleged that the singer bought her a beach condo, according to E! Online. Britney also made it no secret that she was angry over the things Jamie wrote in her book, "Things I Should Have Said," and that she was making a profit over it, too.
But Jamie Lynn says that she's never tried to take advantage of her sister financially. She said on the show (per Page Six), "I've never, ever ... I've been the one person in her life — and she can say this — I've never taken anything from her, you know? I've been the one person in her life who's always said, 'I just want to be your sister.'"
Jamie Lynn went on to say that she and Britney had a few battles in the past and that they just "had a really weird life so we can't explain it to many people." However, Britney wrote in her book, "Woman In Me," that when they were children, "It was clear that girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child," per Entertainment Weekly.
While there's no knowing what kind of relationship Britney Spears is going to have with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in the future, there is some good news. According to Page Six, the chart-topper spent her 42nd birthday with her brother, Bryan Spears, and her otherwise estranged mother, Lynne Spears. Two Britney fan accounts even shared a black-and-white photo of the trio and another one of Britney cuddling with her mother on the couch. What's more, TMZ even says that Britney is finally in a good place with her mom, despite everything that the singer had written about Lynne and their family in her tell-all book, "The Woman In Me."
Jamie Lynn, meanwhile, hasn't made any additional comments about her strained relationship with her older sister, but did say on "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here," that she still loves her no matter what. However, she didn't wish her a happy birthday on her Instagram account.