Why Matthew Perry & Lizzy Caplan's Relationship Really Fizzled Out

Matthew Perry and Lizzy Caplan carved their own paths in Hollywood. The '90s sitcom "Friends" made Perry one of the most famous names in the world, while Caplan broke out as Janis Ian in the 2004 hit movie "Mean Girls." Many know their filmography very well, but fewer people know their paths actually crossed off-screen. Specifically, it may be surprising to some that Perry and Caplan dated for six years.

Caplan and Perry's relationship was one of his longest public romances. Perry and Caplan began dating in 2006. They were both starring in network shows then: Caplan in "The Class" and Perry in "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." TMZ reported that they used to visit each other on their designated sets. However, the relationship blossomed due to the influence of one of Perry's former "Friends" co-stars.

Matt LeBlanc and then-girlfriend Andrea Anders allegedly set them up. Through most of their courtship, Perry and Caplan were a private couple, only appearing together at a few public events. It quietly ended in the 2010s. In Perry's memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," he gives some insight into how their relationship ended. It started with his fear of proposing. Then, due to his insecurities, their sex life started to disappear. Perry then began to see her as a "best friend only."