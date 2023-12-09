Inside Hallmark Star Kimberley Sustad's Marriage With Husband Scot

Canadian Hallmark star Kimberley Sustad is renowned for her roles in numerous TV series and romance movies. Although Kimberley has stolen hearts with romantic flicks like "The Nine Lives of Christmas," widely regarded as one of the perfect Hallmark movies for when you're feeling down, her love life is largely under wraps. While the "A Bride for Christmas" star mainly posts work-related updates on her Instagram, a closer look reveals that she is pretty focused on her family.

One of the biggest shocks about the star's married life is that her husband, Scot Sustad, is not an actor. Kimberley and Scot tied the knot in a low-profile wedding on August 8, 2004, which predates Kimberley's first-ever Hallmark appearance on December 1, 2012, in "A Bride for Christmas." Despite this lengthy history, the couple keeps their relationship under wraps. There are no public couple interviews, and Scot's Instagram is unsurprisingly private. However, a bit of research into their relationship reveals that the couple goes a long way back.