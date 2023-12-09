How Grace Leer Ended Up Pulling Double Duty In Her Blake Shelton-Produced Christmas Movie
Once upon a time — in 2020 to be exact — Grace Leer was known predominantly for the season of "American Idol" where the contestants competed from their backyards, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though she only made it into the Top 11 finalists, her singing skills did not go unnoticed, and the California native scored a record deal when it was all said and done. It was a goal Leer had been striving for most of her life.
She started singing when she was just six, performing at various venues and competing in talent shows. After graduating from college, Leer headed to Nashville to pursue a music career full-time. Singing has always been her first passion, but the "American Idol" alum revealed to the Tennessee Star that she's had another creative outlet in mind, too. "I have always wanted to lean into acting," Leer shared.
She continued, "I took acting classes in college, and I've taken them here in Nashville, too." When Hallmark approached Leer for a possible role in their new holiday movie, "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas," it was a chance to finally combine the two talents. "I happened to be a great fit," she confirmed to Country Now. "They were looking for someone who could act and sing, so it all worked out."
She made her acting debut in the Hallmark movie
In June 2023, Grace Leer began filming her first Hallmark movie, "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas." If the title seems familiar, it's because it's part of the Blake Shelton-produced series of Christmas movies, all based on his original song, "Time for Me to Come Home." In this sixth installment of the franchise, protagonist Carly (played by Shenae Grimes-Beech) helms a church choir for the holidays to keep herself distracted during the festive season.
The network already knew Leer could sing, but they had more in mind for the star than just joining the chorus — they wanted her to appear in the movie too, playing the supporting role of Riley. "I was really nervous when I was getting ready to go on camera for the first time and I'll never forget that day," Leer recalled to Country Now. "But the minute they said 'action,' I felt the same way that I do when I perform on stage. The music starts and I just go."
She also gushed on Instagram, "This was the most incredible experience with the most incredible cast and crew and I will never forget it!" Of course, Leer sings in the movie, too. In fact, she performs Shelton's hit song "Time for Me to Come Home." And if you found your toes tapping to the track that plays during the bus ride at the beginning of the movie, keep in mind that's Leer doing not just double, but triple duty.
Leer also wrote a Christmas song for the movie
After filming wrapped on "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas," Hallmark inquired about whether Grace Leer had a Christmas song that would work for the movie. "I came back to Nashville, went to the writing room, and really wanted to write that song that would be a great fit," she told WDEF News 12. Leer and her writing partners came up with "Star on Top of the Tree."
"I got to pull in a lot of lyrics that mean a lot to me, from the little things that I do at Christmas time, like baking cookies and hanging up wreaths," the country singer detailed to Country Now. "It was a really fun song to write." In addition to appearing in the Hallmark flick — marking her first movie soundtrack credit — Leer also released it as a Christmas single for the holidays.
As for whether or not you'll be seeing the "Brought a Girl" and "Ones Before Me" singer in any future Hallmark movies, it's a very real possibility. As Leer noted, if she could figure out a way to hone her acting skills while also still pursuing music, that would be ideal. Although singing remains her first love, performing onscreen is another creative outlet for the "American Idol" alum.