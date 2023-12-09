How Grace Leer Ended Up Pulling Double Duty In Her Blake Shelton-Produced Christmas Movie

Once upon a time — in 2020 to be exact — Grace Leer was known predominantly for the season of "American Idol" where the contestants competed from their backyards, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though she only made it into the Top 11 finalists, her singing skills did not go unnoticed, and the California native scored a record deal when it was all said and done. It was a goal Leer had been striving for most of her life.

She started singing when she was just six, performing at various venues and competing in talent shows. After graduating from college, Leer headed to Nashville to pursue a music career full-time. Singing has always been her first passion, but the "American Idol" alum revealed to the Tennessee Star that she's had another creative outlet in mind, too. "I have always wanted to lean into acting," Leer shared.

She continued, "I took acting classes in college, and I've taken them here in Nashville, too." When Hallmark approached Leer for a possible role in their new holiday movie, "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas," it was a chance to finally combine the two talents. "I happened to be a great fit," she confirmed to Country Now. "They were looking for someone who could act and sing, so it all worked out."