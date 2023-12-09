How Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Brought William And Kate Closer Than Ever

Before all the beef with his younger brother, Prince William was at the heart of a different scandal. William was accused of cheating on his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2019. The other woman alleged to be linked to William's cheating rumors was Rose Hanbury, a friend of Kate Middleton's with her own title — Marchioness of Cholmondeley. However, is it possible that the affair rumors helped William and Kate's marriage?

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly in 2019, that is exactly what happened. The insider who alleged to know Kate said she dislikes that her kids will see the gossip on the internet when they're older. However, "[The rumors] forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often." They added that the couple were "determined to pull through it and are doing a great job at getting their marriage back on track again."

Another source told the outlet, "[William and Kate are] still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly, and their kids are the most important thing in their lives."