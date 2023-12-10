The Rumored Reason Melania Trump Skips Public Appearances With Donald

Back in 2020, Melania Trump was missing from the public eye so much that Donald Trump was forced to explain her absence on the campaign trail. Melania did show up to an event in late October, per CNN. However, the last time she was at a rally prior to that was in June 2019, so she was missing for well over a year.

In an interview with "Meet The Press," in September 2023, the former president said he actually didn't want her there. He said (via the Daily Beast): "Honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It's so nasty and so mean." Donald might have been right when he said that things had often gotten "so nasty and so mean," as Melania didn't like some of the questions she was being asked by the people at her husband's events. For instance, although Melania was a former model with some great stylish moments, she didn't enjoy being questioned about her fashion choices.

According to one former staffer who spoke to The Washington Post, some Trump supporters also got uncomfortably physically close to Melania, saying they "get creepy and invasive with her." Plus, there's a chance that Melania might have felt bored because she didn't have much of a role in her husband's campaign. The ex-staffer also added, "I can't imagine she wanted him to run again. But she would never say that."