Golden Bachelor Finale Bombshells We Can't Get Over
ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" has captured our hearts, culminating in Gerry Turner, the golden bachelor himself, finding love in the show's finale on November 30. However, true to the nature of the "Bachelor" franchise, the series was not without its fair share of drama. Despite expressing his love for Faith Martin, Gerry eliminated her from the competition, raising questions about the authenticity of his feelings for the remaining contestants, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.
The final episode of the popular ABC show took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as Gerry appeared indecisive about his ultimate choice. After introducing both Leslie and Theresa to his children and grandchildren, Gerry candidly discussed his feelings with both women, leaving everyone perplexed. In a solo interview with ET, Gerry admitted, "When you're down to the last two people ... you really have strong feelings for them, even though you know they're not the right person."
Still, the golden bachelor had to make a choice, and he did so with a bang. After breaking Leslie's heart on camera, Gerry broke down in tears, telling host Jesse Palmer, "The only time I've only felt worse in my life is when my wife passed away, and this is a g****** close second." However, he quickly made peace with his decision and went on to propose to Theresa in just one of the many bombshell moments of the finale.
Leslie won't forgive Gerry for leading her on
After confessing his love to both Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, it was time for Gerry Turner to face the challenging task of making his final choice. Despite much deliberation, the golden bachelor ultimately decided to end things with Leslie.
Feeling suspicious about Gerry's emotions, Leslie sat down with him for a conversation, likely not expecting to be the one receiving the bad news. Without hesitation, Gerry told her, "I have fallen in love with Theresa, and that's the direction I'm going to take." Caught off guard, Leslie couldn't hide her shock and emotional distress, breaking down in tears and accusing Gerry of leading her on.
"Everything you told me the other night was a complete and utter lie," she said, referring to the moment Gerry told her she was the one for him. Despite Gerry's denial, Leslie insisted he had consciously deceived her, sobbing, "I'm heartbroken once again."
As Leslie and Gerry shared a number of heartfelt moments throughout the show, Leslie was rightfully confused as to how Gerry's choice came to be. When they reunited on stage, Leslie raised the question. "You were the person that I believed was my person until I knew you weren't," Gerry clarified, offering an apology for the pain he had caused her. Leslie responded, "I don't know if I accept your apology, but I understand."
Theresa and Gerry are set to marry in a televised ceremony
The heartbreaking scene of Leslie Fhima getting broken up with left us shattered, but Gerry Turner's proposal to Theresa Nist managed to mend the pieces. After making the difficult choice between the two women left standing, Gerry gave Theresa much more than his last rose, but not without a fakeout.
In the final scene, Theresa confessed her feelings to Gerry without missing a beat, still not knowing whether he would be proposing or not. Gerry followed up with a dramatic response, telling her, "I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with." The atmosphere grew heavy, but fortunately, Gerry wasn't done. "You're the person I can't live without," he told Theresa before pulling out a ring.
While beautiful, Theresa's tear-jerking proposal wasn't the ultimate bombshell of "The Golden Bachelor" finale. Once Gerry and Leslie joined host Jesse Palmer in the studio, the golden couple knocked everyone's boots off when they announced their plan to marry live on ABC. "We're going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste," Gerry explained enthusiastically. Their nuptials, dubbed "The Golden Wedding," are set to air on January 4, 2024.