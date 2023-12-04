Golden Bachelor Finale Bombshells We Can't Get Over

ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" has captured our hearts, culminating in Gerry Turner, the golden bachelor himself, finding love in the show's finale on November 30. However, true to the nature of the "Bachelor" franchise, the series was not without its fair share of drama. Despite expressing his love for Faith Martin, Gerry eliminated her from the competition, raising questions about the authenticity of his feelings for the remaining contestants, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

The final episode of the popular ABC show took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as Gerry appeared indecisive about his ultimate choice. After introducing both Leslie and Theresa to his children and grandchildren, Gerry candidly discussed his feelings with both women, leaving everyone perplexed. In a solo interview with ET, Gerry admitted, "When you're down to the last two people ... you really have strong feelings for them, even though you know they're not the right person."

Still, the golden bachelor had to make a choice, and he did so with a bang. After breaking Leslie's heart on camera, Gerry broke down in tears, telling host Jesse Palmer, "The only time I've only felt worse in my life is when my wife passed away, and this is a g****** close second." However, he quickly made peace with his decision and went on to propose to Theresa in just one of the many bombshell moments of the finale.