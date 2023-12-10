I Love A Mama's Boy: The Matt And Kelly Moment That Made Fans Angry

TLC is home to some of the weirdest and most outrageous shows on television, such as "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" and "My Strange Addiction." One of the more controversial shows that incurred lots of opinions from viewers is "I Love a Mama's Boy." At its premise, the show follows mothers and sons who have an unusually close bond, to the point where it comes between the sons and their significant others. While all of the people on the show have their moments of controversy, the mother-son duo that seems to perpetually land themselves in the hot seat for their actions is Matt and Kelly McAdams.

Matt started on the show engaged to Kimberly Cobb, and while his mother Kelly didn't entirely approve of her son planning to marry, Matt and Kimberly seemed happy together. That is until Kelly interfered too much with their relationship, and Kimberly finally walked away. Kelly was delighted to have her son all to herself, but Matt soon began another relationship with Brittany Taylor. Kelly was less than thrilled that her son was seeing someone new, but viewers were even more displeased that their conversation about Brittany was taking place in a cemetery.