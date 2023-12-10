Why Cher Almost Never Recorded Her Smash Hit Believe

Cher is one of those artists who never seems to miss, even after decades of being in the music industry. Cher proved to be the best of the best when her smash hit "Believe" came out as part of the titular album in the late '90s. The single scored first place on Billboard's Hot 100, in March 1999, where it dominated for four weeks straight. However, the journey to creating the iconic party anthem was not without its challenges. In fact, Cher almost didn't record it.

"'Believe' was a mess, I'm telling you," Cher shared with The New York Post, revealing that she actually left the studio midway through recording. Fortunately, she came back and gifted the world with the ultimate dance bop. Cher also revolutionized the music industry along the way with her pioneering use of Auto-Tune. According to Pitchfork, the technology existed before Cher put it to good use, but it wasn't popularized in mainstream music.

Cher's "Believe" paved the way for modern artists like Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Bon Iver, who found stardom using the voice-enhancing mechanism to perfect their work. Despite Cher's initial doubts, "Believe" is one of her most beloved and successful songs, earning a Grammy for "Best Dance Recording" in 1999 and joining the long list of worldwide awards Cher has won over the years. And, over two decades later, "Believe" is as relevant as ever.