Chase's Proposal Brings Much-Needed Romance Back To General Hospital

When it comes to some of the greatest loves on "General Hospital," this fictional town of Port Charles has seen a lot of them. From Luke and Laura to Carly and Sonny, daytime television fans have been lucky enough to witness a whole lot of soap opera love throughout the years. There's another couple, however, who are on their way to becoming a legendary duo: Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton).

While the couple has had their fair share of drama, like when Brook Lynn refused to write a letter that would have helped save Chase's job back in 2022, that all seems to be in the past now. Plus, in an interview with the print edition of Soap Opera Digest, Setton confirmed that her character is "head over heels in love with him," (via Michael Fairman TV).

The soap star added, "I think she (Brook Lynn) has to get everything off her chest and spill it all out because he's her main confidant at this point." Well, that love has turned into the kind of proposal that soap opera fans love to see on daytime television. Chase and Brook Lynn are already the most loved "General Hospital" couple by some margin, but there's another major reason why everyone is really feeling their engagement.