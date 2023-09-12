The Wildest Storylines In General Hospital History

In 1981, Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) clashed with the elitists known as the Cassadines for the first time and ignited a family feud to rival the Capulets and Montagues. Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos), the machiavellian head of the family, hatched a scheme to use his weather machine and the threat of a fatal frost to bring world governments to his heel.

To execute his plan, Mikkos pursued possession of the world's largest uncut diamond, The Ice Princess. Concealed within the gem's base lay the formulaic equation to create carbonic snow, and Mikkos planned to use this snow to power his weather machine. Securing the diamond proved difficult since Alex Quartermaine (Renee Anderson), WSB Agent Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), and several others also sought ownership of the jewel. Eventually capturing his prize, Mikkos demonstrated the devastating power of his device by sending Port Charles into an out-of-season deep freeze. Knowing they needed to stop the madman, Luke Spencer, Laura Webber, and Robert Scorpio teamed up to take him down. By the time the dust settled, Alex Quartermaine and Tony Cassadine (Andre Landzaat) had perished. Mikkos was also dead, and Luke and Laura had saved the world.

The Ice Princess Adventure was the first battle in the unholy war between the Spencers and the Cassadines (with the Scorpios occasionally entering the fray) that continues to this day.