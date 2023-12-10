A Look Back At Rosalynn Carter's Sweet Bond With Her Grandson Jason Carter

Given just how impactful former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's life was, it's unsurprising that her passing on November 19, 2023, brought together world leaders and the general public in remembrance and mourning. Her memorial service was an important event that saw the attendance of other former First Ladies, former Presidents, and the current First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden, who had a close relationship with former President Jimmy Carter. Rosalynn left behind a loving family of four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, many of whom had some sweet stories to share at the memorial service.

In her grandson Josh Carter's speech, he shared that Rosalynn believed she was too young to be called a grandmother, so they just called her "mom," and throughout her life, she remained more like a mother to them. He explained that Rosalynn grew happier as the family grew because there were more babies to play with. Josh added that just two months before her passing, she was still coloring in books with his children.

She also adored family trips to Disneyland and particularly enjoyed the Tower of Terror ride, which always gave the Secret Service tremendous anxiety. Meanwhile, another of her grandsons, Jason Carter, shared some heartfelt words that the Reverend told him, "My grandma doesn't need a eulogy. Her life was a sermon." Then, he gifted us with a sweet look into his childhood and adulthood as one of Rosalynn's grandsons Jason, revealing some of her grandest adventures.