The Sweet Nickname Brenda Song Has For Macaulay Culkin

One heartwarming Hollywood relationship is Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. The duo have been together since 2017 and have two sons: Dakota Song Culkin, who was born in 2021, and Carson Song Culkin, who was born in 2022. Culkin and Song got engaged in January 2022.

Song has a sweet nickname for Culkin, which she shared in an Instagram post for his 40th birthday in 2020. The post was a photo of the two of them in matching plaid shirts, with their names ("Brenda" and "Mack") on the back. In the caption, Song wished Culkin a happy birthday, raved about him, and expressed gratitude at being with him — before joking that he doesn't use Instagram and wouldn't even know what she said. (As of 2023, Culkin is active on Instagram.) Then, she used the nickname.

"My unicorn that I never thought could exist," Song said, "I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you." The post received over 227,000 likes and many comments from fans sharing their good wishes for Culkin's birthday and commenting on what a great couple he and Song make.