The Sweet Nickname Brenda Song Has For Macaulay Culkin
One heartwarming Hollywood relationship is Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. The duo have been together since 2017 and have two sons: Dakota Song Culkin, who was born in 2021, and Carson Song Culkin, who was born in 2022. Culkin and Song got engaged in January 2022.
Song has a sweet nickname for Culkin, which she shared in an Instagram post for his 40th birthday in 2020. The post was a photo of the two of them in matching plaid shirts, with their names ("Brenda" and "Mack") on the back. In the caption, Song wished Culkin a happy birthday, raved about him, and expressed gratitude at being with him — before joking that he doesn't use Instagram and wouldn't even know what she said. (As of 2023, Culkin is active on Instagram.) Then, she used the nickname.
"My unicorn that I never thought could exist," Song said, "I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you." The post received over 227,000 likes and many comments from fans sharing their good wishes for Culkin's birthday and commenting on what a great couple he and Song make.
Brenda Song called Macaulay Culkin's ability to be wholly himself 'an incredibly sexy quality'
In addition to that sweet Instagram post celebrating her "unicorn" Macaulay Culkin's birthday, Brenda Song has also shared some kind words about him in the press. In an interview with Esquire in 2020, she said, "People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is. Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. ... And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He's worked really hard to be the person he is" (via E! News).
Song also spoke with The Cut about her relationship with Culkin, their firstborn son, and her career in a January 2022 interview. In that conversation, she mentioned something that she enjoyed — conversations with Culkin right before going to sleep and right after waking up. Song said, "It calms me. It sounds small, but I cherish it. It's nice to wind down with someone you love."
Culkin has shared his own kind words about Song, expressing lovely sentiments when he was honored with a special Hollywood commendation.
Macaulay Culkin said lovely things about Brenda Song during his Walk of Fame speech
Macaulay Culkin received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on December 1, 2023. Culkin's voice during his Walk of Fame speech took everyone by surprise, and it included shout-outs to some of the people he loves. He had especially heartfelt words for his fiancée, Brenda Song.
"Lastly, but not leastly, I'd like to thank Brenda," Culkin said in a video shared by Entertainment Tonight. The crowd cheered, and the camera panned to a teary-eyed Song. Culkin seemed to get choked up as well as he continued: "You are absolutely everything. You're my champion, you're — you're the only person happier for me today than I am!"
Both Song and Culkin laughed and he continued, calling Song, " ... the best person I've ever known." He also mentioned how she's provided him with a family. "You know, and after the birth of our two boys," Culkin said, "you've become one of my three favorite people. You're somewhere in there." He told Song he loved her and then ended his speech with words for everyone: "Merry Christmas ya filthy animals," a reference to his "Home Alone" films.