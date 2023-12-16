Why You'll Probably Never See Jamie Foxx Get Married
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has been relatively private about his personal life, though his love life has been well documented. In 1994, Foxx and his ex-girlfriend, U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline, welcomed their only daughter together, Corinne Foxx. He became a father for the second time in 2008 when daughter Annalise Bishop was born, whom the actor shares with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.
While both of Foxx's exes keep relatively low profiles, Foxx had a much more high-profile relationship with fellow actor Katie Holmes, which began in 2013 and ended in 2019. Foxx has been linked to other entertainers, such as Meagan Good, Eva Marcille, and Garcelle Beauvais, though he never confirmed these romances. Even after encountering so many beautiful women in his dating life, Foxx has seemingly never wanted to marry any of his partners.
Foxx's current partner is former fitness model Alyce Huckstepp. They were first spotted together in March 2022 at LIV in Miami. Since then, the lovers have seemingly been going strong. Huckstepp was even by his side during his April 2023 health scare and his recovery in the following months. Rumors have also swirled that the two may be considering walking down the aisle. However, even with such a strong bond, it's unlikely that Foxx will ever get married.
Jamie Foxx isn't sold on traditional marriages
Jamie Foxx seems to enjoy dating. However, when it comes to making things official, the "Redemption" star has never shied away from his feelings about wanting to remain unwed. During a very transparent conversation on "Oprah's Next Chapter" in 2012, Foxx admitted, "I don't know if I'm built for marriage. I know one thing: I'm a very loving person. When it comes to connecting with somebody, then being, like, there ... I know I could be long-term in our connection."
This would not be the only time Foxx has shared his desire to share love without the wedding ring. Years later, in his 2021 memoir, "Act Like You Got Some Sense," he once again shared that he doesn't feel he is cut out to be someone's husband, despite being open to serious relationships. "I just don't think I'm the marrying type. I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me," Foxx wrote. While he doesn't speak publicly about his wealth, with a $170 million net worth, he may be trying to protect his assets and those of his children, who have also been a motivating force for his refusal to become a husband.
Jamie Foxx doesn't want to hurt his kids with the possibility of divorce
During the promo run for his 2021 book, "Act Like You Got Some Sense," Jamie Foxx sat down with E! News' Daily Pop, explaining that his daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop play a big part in his decision to proceed without a wife. He explained that after witnessing other marriages crumble and negatively affect the children involved, Foxx says he never wants to take his daughters through something similar. "A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families," Foxx shared regarding divorced couples he knows. "Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is. I just know that it is different, but it's a whole lot of love."
This logic seems to be one that Foxx feels strongly about. During an earlier chat with Howard Stern four years before his book's debut, Foxx also cited his kids when Stern asked him why he hadn't leaped into matrimony yet. No matter what his reasons are, it's unlikely fans will see Foxx exchange vows.