Why You'll Probably Never See Jamie Foxx Get Married

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has been relatively private about his personal life, though his love life has been well documented. In 1994, Foxx and his ex-girlfriend, U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline, welcomed their only daughter together, Corinne Foxx. He became a father for the second time in 2008 when daughter Annalise Bishop was born, whom the actor shares with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

While both of Foxx's exes keep relatively low profiles, Foxx had a much more high-profile relationship with fellow actor Katie Holmes, which began in 2013 and ended in 2019. Foxx has been linked to other entertainers, such as Meagan Good, Eva Marcille, and Garcelle Beauvais, though he never confirmed these romances. Even after encountering so many beautiful women in his dating life, Foxx has seemingly never wanted to marry any of his partners.

Foxx's current partner is former fitness model Alyce Huckstepp. They were first spotted together in March 2022 at LIV in Miami. Since then, the lovers have seemingly been going strong. Huckstepp was even by his side during his April 2023 health scare and his recovery in the following months. Rumors have also swirled that the two may be considering walking down the aisle. However, even with such a strong bond, it's unlikely that Foxx will ever get married.