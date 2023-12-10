What Has Raquel Leviss Been Doing Since Scandoval Blew Up?
The "Vanderpump Rules" Scandoval — or, the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — involved Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix (his girlfriend of nine years) with Leviss. After the Scandoval affair was revealed in March 2023, Leviss wrote a statement and apology for what went down. Entertainment Tonight shared it, and she started with an apology to Madix. She took responsibility for what happened and said, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Leviss also opened up about mental health and struggles she's had with " ... codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved." She explained how that has caused issues in the past for herself and other people. The reality star also opened up about the dark side of being on reality television before affirming that she's devoting time to therapy. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness," Leviss said at the time. "Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."
Leviss did just that, staying in an inpatient Arizona mental health facility — The Meadows — from April to July 2023. Entertainment Tonight reported that a representative for Leviss said that was something she was going to do even before Scandoval went public. After her time at The Meadows, an insider told Page Six, "[Leviss] is like a totally different person."
Leviss caused a stir with some letters
Prior to her stay at The Meadows, Raquel Leviss and the "Vanderpump Rules" cast had some more drama brewing between them. In March 2023, her lawyer sent letters regarding the screen recording of a private FaceTime call with Tom Sandoval — which is what exposed the affair to Ariana Madix. The letter to Sandoval urged him to not send the video to anyone else and to erase it (and the mention that he would be breaking California law if he did pass it along). Different letters were sent to other people from "Vanderpump Rules" who might have seen the video. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lala Kent was angry about it, posting an Instagram story (that she later deleted) chewing Leviss out for sending the letter to her directly instead of to her lawyer.
Leviss also began the process of getting a restraining order against "Pump Rules" costar Scheana Shay, claiming they had a fight where Shay punched her. However, People reported that Leviss did not show up to court, so the order against Shay was dropped. Unfortunately, the Scandoval aftermath also included the FBI, due to the unfortunate amount of death threats Leviss received.
It seems Madix has moved on (and her post-Scandoval boyfriend Daniel Wai is a personal trainer). Leviss is moving on in her own way. According to People, after Scandoval was made known, Leviss and Sandoval did not pursue a relationship to instead focus on their own lives.
Leviss plans to 'go rogue' with a new podcast
If you were hoping to see Raquel Leviss on "Pump Rules" again, you'll be disappointed to know that she's not returning for Season 11 (per TV Line). However, after her time away to focus on her mental health, Leviss was interviewed by former "The Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel for her "Just B with Bethenny" podcast. The full video interview was uploaded to YouTube in August 2023, and it was met with some negative feedback toward both Leviss and Frankel. However, Leviss and Frankel will be working together again.
Premiering in January 2024, Leviss (now going by Rachel Leviss) is unveiling her podcast "Rachel Goes Rogue." Frankel will be producing it, along with iHeartPodcasts (via Page Six). On November 30, 2023, the trailer for the show dropped on the iHeartRadio website. The description for the podcast teases bombshells and a different perspective on Scandoval.
"For the first time, I'm ready to tell you the real story," the description reads. "I've stayed quiet long enough, it's time to come clean. On my own terms. This is MY story." The podcast's description also promises to set the record straight and clarify what's actually true. It adds, "It's time to see 'REALITY' through a different lens. And you might just be surprised by what you learn. I've stayed quiet for too long, but now ... Rachel Goes Rogue."