What Has Raquel Leviss Been Doing Since Scandoval Blew Up?

The "Vanderpump Rules" Scandoval — or, the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — involved Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix (his girlfriend of nine years) with Leviss. After the Scandoval affair was revealed in March 2023, Leviss wrote a statement and apology for what went down. Entertainment Tonight shared it, and she started with an apology to Madix. She took responsibility for what happened and said, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Leviss also opened up about mental health and struggles she's had with " ... codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved." She explained how that has caused issues in the past for herself and other people. The reality star also opened up about the dark side of being on reality television before affirming that she's devoting time to therapy. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness," Leviss said at the time. "Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

Leviss did just that, staying in an inpatient Arizona mental health facility — The Meadows — from April to July 2023. Entertainment Tonight reported that a representative for Leviss said that was something she was going to do even before Scandoval went public. After her time at The Meadows, an insider told Page Six, "[Leviss] is like a totally different person."