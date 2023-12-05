Ashanti & Nelly's Reported Pregnancy News Causes A Stir

In a story of rekindled romance — something akin to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Ashanti and Nelly are back together. (An amusing coincidence, given that Ashanti and Lopez also have a wild connection over music credits.) Not only are Nelly and Ashanti officially reunited, they're also going to have their first baby together, as reported by US Weekly. This will be Ashanti's first baby; Nelly has two children with his ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine.

Ashanti and Nelly's relationship started back in 2003 after they met at the Grammys. They started dating off and on, though they kept it pretty low key, not frequently talking about their relationship in public. They split for good by the early 2010s, but they've clearly rekindled their relationship, and it seems much more public this time around.

Fans, of course, are super excited for the couple with their baby-on-board news, and they've taken to social media to say so. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "she waited for the right time with the right one." Another posted, "Oh, wow. Sometimes, getting that old thing back is worth the trouble. Congrats to them! It takes a lot of courage to let love into doors that have been shut before but they didn't let the history stop their feelings."