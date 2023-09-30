A Complete Timeline Of Ashanti And Nelly's Relationship

In the early 2000s, Nelly and Ashanti were one of the most popular couples in music. The two stars dated on and off for nearly a decade, but they somehow managed to keep their love life relatively private. Sure, they would go to events and pose for photos together, but they didn't exactly show off their romance like other A-list couples might. If anyone were to ask them about their reported relationship, there was always a chance of them denying being linked in the first place. Bearing all of that in mind, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that their 2013 split was quiet, too. It was the end of an era.

Or so we thought. As the old saying goes, time heals all wounds. After spending 10 years apart, Ashanti and Nelly have taken a page out of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's playbook and are giving it yet another try. They've proved that it's not too late to rekindle an old flame. So how did they go from lovers to exes to lovers again? Without further ado, here is Nelly and Ashanti's breakup 2 makeup journey.