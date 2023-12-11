A Look Back At Vanessa Hudgens' Romance With Josh Hutcherson

Vanessa Hudgens is all loved up and married to her beau, professional MLB baseball player Cole Tucker, but our memory is long, and we remember some of the "The Princess Switch" star's boyfriends before she jumped on the WAG train. There was Zac Efron and Austin Butler, and in between the two, there was Josh Hutcherson.

Before "The Hunger Games," but after "High School Musical," there was a movie called "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." Released in 2012, the movie started filming in late 2010 and through 2011. It starred Hutcherson, who was cast in the sequel as his original character Sean, and Hudgens, whose character Kailani was new to the franchise. It was during their shoots in Hawaii and North Carolina when the actors became romantically involved.

Hutcherson, 18 years old at the time, and Hudgens, 22, had met only in passing before being cast in the film together. They grew close on set and were spotted hanging out together at Coachella, a Lakers game, and one PDA-filled bowling date where Hutcherson wrapped his arm around the waist of his petite date, and the two clasped hands. But despite the photos and caught-you sighting, the two didn't confirm their relationship until after it was over.