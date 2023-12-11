A Look Back At Vanessa Hudgens' Romance With Josh Hutcherson
Vanessa Hudgens is all loved up and married to her beau, professional MLB baseball player Cole Tucker, but our memory is long, and we remember some of the "The Princess Switch" star's boyfriends before she jumped on the WAG train. There was Zac Efron and Austin Butler, and in between the two, there was Josh Hutcherson.
Before "The Hunger Games," but after "High School Musical," there was a movie called "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." Released in 2012, the movie started filming in late 2010 and through 2011. It starred Hutcherson, who was cast in the sequel as his original character Sean, and Hudgens, whose character Kailani was new to the franchise. It was during their shoots in Hawaii and North Carolina when the actors became romantically involved.
Hutcherson, 18 years old at the time, and Hudgens, 22, had met only in passing before being cast in the film together. They grew close on set and were spotted hanging out together at Coachella, a Lakers game, and one PDA-filled bowling date where Hutcherson wrapped his arm around the waist of his petite date, and the two clasped hands. But despite the photos and caught-you sighting, the two didn't confirm their relationship until after it was over.
They tried to keep their dating life private
Despite being recognizable faces in the world of showbiz, Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson thought they could keep their romance private while they went on adventures together. On "The Ellen Show" in 2011, Hudgens insisted she was single, and when asked about being seen with a certain someone, she coyly replied, "Can't a girl have friends?"
When Hutcherson was asked in 2011 by Seventeen to confirm if the two actors were dating, the "57 Seconds" star gave his own coy answer, according to Us Weekly. "Oh, boy. I don't know if 'dating' is the right word." He added that the two of them enjoyed spending time with each other, and that he thought she was a pretty cool girl to hang out with.
Months later, during a January 2012 press appearance on Australia's "Today" for the release of "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," the couple finally confirmed they had indeed been romantically involved at some point during filming. The host caught the two stars off guard when he asked how long the couple had been going out. They did a double-take with each other, then Hutcherson replied, "We're not. We were at one point, but she broke my heart." He then quickly added, "No, kidding. That was a while ago. We're just really good friends now." Hudgens confirmed, "We're really good friends," and patted him on the cheek.
Hudgens may have been the one who ended it
As proof that any romantic relationship between Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens was truly over, when the movie responsible for their union premiered, Hudgens showed up with a new guy. At the February 2012 Hollywood debut of "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," it was Austin Butler who escorted Hudgens on the red carpet, while Hutcherson attended the event solo.
Hutcherson may have said he was kidding about Hudgens breaking his heart, but a public theory ran amuck that there may have been some truth behind his words after another interview with Seventeen in 2013. "The Kids Are All Right" actor admitted he had his heart broken in the past, and although he didn't name names, suspicious minds attributed his words to his relationship with Hudgens. "I think getting broken up with is worse than breaking up with somebody," he told the magazine. "For me it hurts more when you're ready for something to keep going and the other person isn't."
While they may have burned hot for a while, it seemed the romance was never meant to last all the way to the box office.