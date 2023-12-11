Barack Obama Once Hinted He Misses Being Unrecognizable Since His Presidency

As the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama transformed into one of the most recognizable people on the planet, with star power beyond his status as a politician. During the 2008 presidential election, John McCain ran an ad that called Obama "the biggest celebrity in the world," although this was meant to imply Obama had more fame than political prowess. Instead, for eight years as president, Obama harnessed his pop-culture savvy to communicate political messages. In 2009, he was a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" — the first president to guest on this type of program while in office.

Obama's two terms coincided with significant growth in social media, and his fame skyrocketed as he used these new opportunities to reach Americans. "People aren't part of one conversation; they're part of a million," Obama explained in The New York Times. "You're drawing on where the culture is to get the message out." In 2015, Obama did a video for BuzzFeed. Viewed 62 million times, it included him primping in the mirror, taking selfies, and a message to sign up for Obamacare.

Fame aside, Obama sometimes wishes he could be anonymous in public. During his 2015 appearance on "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Jerry Seinfeld asked Obama to describe something unattainable that he wanted to do. The then-president described a carefree Saturday morning where he could stroll and have casual conversations. "Anonymity is not something you think about as being valuable," Obama explained to Seinfeld.