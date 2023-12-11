How HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk And Husband Steve Overcome Their Holiday Hardships

Mina Starsiak Hawk has no shortage of drama in her life. Unfortunately, most of it isn't even for television; she has plenty of family conflicts outside of her HGTV show "Good Bones," (though working with family is the cause for some of the drama). The business owner has been feuding with her mom, former Two Chicks & a Hammer co-owner Karen E. Laine, as well as her brother, Tad Starsiak.

Never shying away from being honest with her followers, Mina has detailed her complicated relationships on her podcast, "Mina AF." There, she dished about how she hadn't spoken to Tad and the fact that her mom hadn't been invited to her son's birthday party. Birthday celebrations with extended family are one thing, but Mina revealed in November 2023 that the familial hardships hit a little closer to home.

Trouble started brewing as early as September for the Hawks — she explained how her sister "sent out a spreadsheet with the pajama sizes and the activities for Thanksgiving through Christmas, probably in, like, September." So when her husband, Steve Hawk, brought up going to his family's home for Christmas, Mina was a little taken aback.