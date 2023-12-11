Why Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Owed Her Big Bucks Three Years After Their Divorce

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson had us all convinced their relationship would last forever. The "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker first laid eyes on Blackstock back in 2006, at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. Years later, Clarkson admitted to People that she instantly knew he was the one, but their paths didn't cross again until the 2012 Super Bowl. The couple started dating that very same year, and in December, Blackstock popped the question. They tied the knot in October 2013 and welcomed their first child, River Rose, in 2014, followed by their second, Remington Alexander, in 2016.

Over the years, Clarkson has gushed about their lovely relationship in several interviews. So, everyone was shocked when the "American Idol" winner filed for divorce in June 2020 after an almost seven-year marriage. But a source put some questions to rest by offering insight into their split to Us Weekly: "They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So she filed for divorce." They continued, "Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn't. Brandon's very laid-back, whereas Kelly's pretty high-strung."

In April 2023, Clarkson released "Me" and seemingly called out Blackstock with the scathing lyrics, confirming that things weren't as perfect behind the scenes as we assumed. Meanwhile, the former couple's legal battle raged on in court and made for a messy divorce, as they were both ordered to pay millions to the other.