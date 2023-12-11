What We Know About Willow Smith's Relationship With De'Wayne Jackson

Can we tell time to slow down and wait a minute? It seems like it was only yesterday that the Smith siblings, Willow and Jaden, were tiny tykes. Now the son and daughter of iconic Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are adults and carving their own paths in the world.

Willow, who has grown up to be gorgeous, has definitely made a name all her own in Hollywood. The starlet exploded into the music scene in a big way when she dropped the 2010 hit song "Whip My Hair." Since then, her hypnotic-pop beats like "Wait a Minute!" and "Meet Me at Our Spot" have helped Willow step out from behind her parents' enormous shadows to shine her own light.

Another sign that Willow is growing up is that she's started dating. At one point, Willow was linked romantically with singer Tyler Cole, but the "Time Machine" singer has shown interest in having a polyamorous relationship. Per BBC, Willow revealed on her infamous family talk show "Red Table Talk" that she dislikes the idea of monogamy and wants the freedom of expression that comes with polyamory. Hence the rumors that she's introduced a new flame into her relationship. Fellow musician De'Wayne Jackson is rumored to be the new guy in Willow's life. Ever since the two were spotted spending time together in 2021, fans have been curious to know more about their hush-hush relationship. Look no further — we've got all the info here.