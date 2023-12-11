What We Know About Willow Smith's Relationship With De'Wayne Jackson
Can we tell time to slow down and wait a minute? It seems like it was only yesterday that the Smith siblings, Willow and Jaden, were tiny tykes. Now the son and daughter of iconic Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are adults and carving their own paths in the world.
Willow, who has grown up to be gorgeous, has definitely made a name all her own in Hollywood. The starlet exploded into the music scene in a big way when she dropped the 2010 hit song "Whip My Hair." Since then, her hypnotic-pop beats like "Wait a Minute!" and "Meet Me at Our Spot" have helped Willow step out from behind her parents' enormous shadows to shine her own light.
Another sign that Willow is growing up is that she's started dating. At one point, Willow was linked romantically with singer Tyler Cole, but the "Time Machine" singer has shown interest in having a polyamorous relationship. Per BBC, Willow revealed on her infamous family talk show "Red Table Talk" that she dislikes the idea of monogamy and wants the freedom of expression that comes with polyamory. Hence the rumors that she's introduced a new flame into her relationship. Fellow musician De'Wayne Jackson is rumored to be the new guy in Willow's life. Ever since the two were spotted spending time together in 2021, fans have been curious to know more about their hush-hush relationship. Look no further — we've got all the info here.
An Instagram photo tipped fans off on their budding relationship
Willow Smith and De'Wayne Jackson were first linked to one another in October 2021. According to an Instagram post shared by Jackson that month, he was on tour with Smith as she traveled around the world for her 2021 Life Tour. De'Wayne had dropped his debut album, "Stains," earlier that year, so the timing was perfect for them to tour together. The talented twosome even shared matching pictures of themselves backstage during one concert. Willow captioned her animated photo with "Black Rockstars." While neither rockstar officially confirmed they were dating at the time, it wouldn't be long before fans knew for sure that something was going on between the two.
Things would warm up between Jackson and Smith a few months later. In December, the two musicians were photographed on a Miami beach together, and they looked very much like a couple in love (via Daily Mail). They weren't shy about PDA — the lovebirds were captured cuddling and sharing kisses as they stretched out on a pair of lounge chairs. They were also seen applying sunscreen to one another and sharing cold drinks.
The "Whip My Hair" singer and her rumored beau were in town for the Playboy x Big Bunny event that month, so they were probably taking a little time to enjoy the sunny beaches that Miami is famous for while they were in the area.
They have a good time together
Willow Smith and De'Wayne Jackson love spending time with each other. They've been spotted hanging out together in public as well as attending events with the other as a plus-one. When they do step out, they always seem to be having a great time, which we love to see. During one outing in October 2022, the artsy duo were seen laughing and smiling together as they walked the streets of New York City, (via the Daily Mail). Their outfits also hinted at their closeness. They were both wearing prominently denim ensembles and opted to go shirtless beneath their outerwear.
De'Wayne was also there for Willow during what had to be a very difficult time in her life. We all remember where we were when we first heard about the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar slap. If you were wondering what Willow was up to as her dad was facing the backlash that came from his chaotic awards show moment, she was keeping her spirits high by hanging out with her could-be boyfriend. Days after the slap heard 'round the world, fans saw Willow and Jackson smiling together during a romantic lunch date in Malibu (via Hollywood Life). Judging by the huge grin on Willow's face, Jackson was successful at keeping his girl's mind off the drama. They may not have made their relationship official yet, but we'll go ahead and say they make a great match.