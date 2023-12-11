The Trump Sibling Kimberly Guilfoyle Appears To Be Closest With

In 2018, Donald Trump Jr. made headlines with the start of his relationship with his now-fiancée, former prosecuting attorney and television personality, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle, the ex-wife of the current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, made the gradual shift from supporting her Democratic husband to being a full-blown MAGA supporter and Trump advisor. But it's not just Don Jr. that's sold on Guilfoyle. Several other Trump family members get along with the former prosecuting attorney like a house on fire.

Kimberly Guilfoyle has sung the praises of Donald Trump Sr. on multiple occasions and was even invited to Ivana Trump's funeral. She was photographed with Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump at Taoray Wang's show, and she went viral in January 2019 for calling Ivanka Trump an "inspiration." However, when it comes to how the Trumps really feel about Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump has made it clear that he's on her side, and their friendship seems much stronger than her relationships with her other prospective in-laws. This is evident in Eric and Guilfoyle's public comments about each other, the birthday wishes they exchange, and the numerous events they attend together.