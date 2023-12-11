The Trump Sibling Kimberly Guilfoyle Appears To Be Closest With
In 2018, Donald Trump Jr. made headlines with the start of his relationship with his now-fiancée, former prosecuting attorney and television personality, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle, the ex-wife of the current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, made the gradual shift from supporting her Democratic husband to being a full-blown MAGA supporter and Trump advisor. But it's not just Don Jr. that's sold on Guilfoyle. Several other Trump family members get along with the former prosecuting attorney like a house on fire.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has sung the praises of Donald Trump Sr. on multiple occasions and was even invited to Ivana Trump's funeral. She was photographed with Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump at Taoray Wang's show, and she went viral in January 2019 for calling Ivanka Trump an "inspiration." However, when it comes to how the Trumps really feel about Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump has made it clear that he's on her side, and their friendship seems much stronger than her relationships with her other prospective in-laws. This is evident in Eric and Guilfoyle's public comments about each other, the birthday wishes they exchange, and the numerous events they attend together.
Eric Trump once joked about taking Kimberly Guilfoyle home
Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated her 50th birthday in 2019 with members of the Trump family in attendance. While other members gave speeches focusing on the birthday girl and the MAGA mandate, Eric's speech was personalized and hinted at a really close friendship. "You're so freaking beautiful I might take you home tonight," he joked, hugging Guilfoyle (via Daily Mail).
Similarly, Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday wishes to Eric Trump are distinctively more personal than the messages she sends to her other future in-laws. While Guilfoyle's 2023 birthday wish to Ivanka was posted to her story and no longer appears on her Instagram page, she posted her birthday wish to Eric on her Instagram profile, shared it to X (formerly Twitter), and even added a heartwarming picture of herself, her beau Don Jr., and Eric. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you!"
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric, and Don Jr. have also been pictured together at several events. In July 2022, they attended the LIV Golf Tournament at the Trump National Golf Club. The trio was also seen together at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022, when Trump Sr. announced he'd run for president. It's safe to say that Eric definitely approves of older brother Don Jr.'s choice.
Rumors claim that not everyone in the Trump family is as pleased with Kimberly Guilfoyle
Ivanka Trump caused quite an online stir during Tiffany Trump's stunning wedding due to a photo she posted on social media. Kimberly Guilfoyle was originally in the picture but was cropped out in Ivanka's post. Though she later shared other pictures featuring Guilfoyle in her story, fans couldn't help but speculate about why she didn't appear in the initial shots. OK! Magazine reported that neither Ivanka nor Tiffany was pleased with Guilfoyle's choice of attire for the wedding.
While other Trump family members wore pastel or shimmering dresses, she chose a black dress. OK! further claimed that their sources revealed Guilfoyle had been informed about the dress code but chose to ignore it, which "rubbed everyone the wrong way." The publication added that their sources allege that Ivanka doesn't trust Guilfoyle and views her as a "social climber." Tiffany Trump may also share this sentiment, considering SheKnows reports that Guilfoyle's comment on her anniversary post was ignored, even though Tiffany liked other comments. However, when Page Six reached out to Eric Trump after Guilfoyle was cropped out of the photos, he denied any Kimberly-related strain in the family and added that he thinks "the world of Kimberly."