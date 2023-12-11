Hilary Farr And David Visentin's Love It Or List It Disagreements Aren't Just For Show

"Love It or List It" has been a staple of HGTV since it premiered in 2008, spawning over 15 seasons and several spin-off series. While its formulaic structure is easy to watch, hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin are the true highlights of the show. In addition to their renovation prowess and real estate know-how, the duo's on-screen chemistry and competitive banter is what really makes "Love It or List It" such a hit.

While fans of "Love It or List It" have long wondered about the relationship between hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin, the duo explains that much of their purely platonic connection is reliably represented on-screen. "What you see on the show is kind of our relationship," Visentin told Realtor in 2021, confirming that he and his TV counterpart are real-life friends who don't shy away from their heated, real-life disagreements.

"We're both fairly competitive," he continued. "So even outside of the show, we've been known to banter and we have to be very careful when we're in public because sometimes we'll just start in on each other." Even though Farr and Visentin are no strangers to a shared argument, their friendship always reigns supreme.