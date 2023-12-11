Hilary Farr And David Visentin's Love It Or List It Disagreements Aren't Just For Show
"Love It or List It" has been a staple of HGTV since it premiered in 2008, spawning over 15 seasons and several spin-off series. While its formulaic structure is easy to watch, hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin are the true highlights of the show. In addition to their renovation prowess and real estate know-how, the duo's on-screen chemistry and competitive banter is what really makes "Love It or List It" such a hit.
While fans of "Love It or List It" have long wondered about the relationship between hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin, the duo explains that much of their purely platonic connection is reliably represented on-screen. "What you see on the show is kind of our relationship," Visentin told Realtor in 2021, confirming that he and his TV counterpart are real-life friends who don't shy away from their heated, real-life disagreements.
"We're both fairly competitive," he continued. "So even outside of the show, we've been known to banter and we have to be very careful when we're in public because sometimes we'll just start in on each other." Even though Farr and Visentin are no strangers to a shared argument, their friendship always reigns supreme.
Farr weighs in on her real-life dynamic with her co-host
"Love It or List It" host Hilary Farr opened up about her connection to her co-star David Visentin, echoing that their on-screen banter reflects their real-life dynamic and actual friendship. "We are who we are on that show," she told People in December 2023, lovingly adding that Visentin was like an obnoxious brother to her.
In this way, the duo's competitive banter isn't reserved for their HGTV show, with Farr sharing a story about their real-life back-and-forth during a shared flight. "We were just talking and semi arguing. I mean, the way we do. Also making each other laugh," the interior designer explained. "We noticed something going on across the aisle and it was somebody actually begging the stewardess to find him a new seat because we were so obnoxious and annoying."
Just like with actual siblings, the HGTV hosts shared that their real-life banter can turn from playful to heated at times, with Farr admitting to People that she's typically the one who gets angry. Even so, Visentin explained that they've learned how to navigate these moments in their friendship, saying, "What we're very skilled at is getting over arguments" (per Yahoo).
The HGTV stars plan to remain friends following Farr's exit from their show
After 19 seasons of hosting "Love It or List It," Hilary Farr announced her decision to exit the show in December 2023, explaining that she was interested in exploring new challenges. While the news might've come as a surprise to long-time fans of the HGTV series, avid viewers can take some reassurance in the fact that Farr and her beloved co-host David Visentin will remain friends despite their diverging career paths.
This is something that the interior designer reassured People of, explaining that she and her co-host had created quite a bond since they first met through "Love It or List It." "I was working all the way through cancer and he was always there," Farr told the outlet, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. "He had his little rough patches too here and there, and we were there for each other. Yeah, that's a biggie. I don't know that that's going to change." Though we're sad to see Farr leave her iconic "Love It or List It" role, we're still excited to see what the future has waiting for both her and her former co-host.