HGTV Stars Who Had Elaborate Weddings
The stars of HGTV make a living transforming people's lives through their homes with jaw-dropping unveilings, so it really should come as little surprise that their weddings would be curated and customized to the next level. Similar to how fans and viewers of these hit shows eagerly await the grand reveal when homes are being flipped, they also yearn for a glimpse into their favorite HGTV stars' over-the-top weddings. As satisfying as it is to watch home remodels and redecorations, it's even more enjoyable to watch these brilliant homemakers and sellers invest their talent and large budgets into extravagant nuptials.
An HGTV star's work doesn't stop just because they've got a wedding to plan, which can make carving out time for picking out linens and tasting cakes all the more tricky. As Drew Scott told E! News, "[W]e're on a plane every two days, whether we're flying somewhere for an appearance or QVC or for our product line or filming. We're filming three shows in different cities. It's tough, but Linda and I are excited."
Lucky for viewers, some HGTV stars share their wedding planning journey with viewers, get their own televised wedding specials, or even get engaged while the cameras are rolling. These are the royal weddings of HGTV, and even though they're not as regal as actual royal weddings, they are full of thoughtful details and big names from the home-selling and flipping worlds. While all weddings within the HGTV universe are special in their own right, here are some of the most extravagant and memorable.
John Colaneri and Jennifer Walker's Newport Beach nuptials
From a breathtaking proposal on the set of "Kitchen Cousins" to an ethereal wedding, John Colaneri and Jennifer Walker's relationship has been nothing short of a fairytale. The two were friends for seven years before admitting their feelings to one another, and not too long after that, Colaneri got down on one knee in front of thousands of viewers. Not too many people can say they got proposed to on TV. That's just where this luxurious wedding started.
The designer and his other half tied the knot in 2013 at a picturesque church surrounded by their loved ones. Every part of their ceremony was personalized to their style, from the unity candle to the slabs of tree trunks used to display the reception's table numbers. Colaneri told Inside Weddings, "The overall interior décor was very unique. Nothing in the room was to be the same and every table had its own flair."
Their wedding, which took place in Newport, Rhode Island, featured earthy elements such as the five-layer cake that looked like a tower of birch tree logs, and Moroccan lanterns above a pillowed seating area to fit the rustic theme. It was truly one-of-a-kind and thoughtfully detailed to execute this couple's dream for their special day. Who would expect anything less?
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's stunning Southern California wedding
It was no surprise to "Selling Sunset" fans that Heather Rae Young would be planning a glamorous wedding after viewers saw her classy bridal shower in Season 5. Young's aura screams luxury, and she didn't let her fans down for her wedding events.
"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa told E! News that their wedding was "over budget," but it was all worth it when the day came for their elegant Santa Barbara ceremony under a white rose arch. In a post on Instagram, Young said, "Tarek and I are the kind of people who want a big celebration with our closest friends and family but we also want it to feel really intimate and be about our love and our marriage." It was also crucial to the couple that they include El Moussa's children (and Young's soon-to-be step-children) in the ceremony. El Moussa dished to E! News that his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, were allowed to plan out their outfits for the wedding.
To give their fans a glimpse at the big day, the couple shared their nuptials in "Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do" on HGTV. Young's princess wedding included endless bunches of white roses, a classy black-and-white color scheme, and high-profile guests. They not only make a dream team for selling and designing homes, but they also make a perfect couple.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan's big Italian wedding set in Borgo Egnazia
Drew Scott, the star of "Property Brothers," married his long-time girlfriend, Linda Phan, at a lavish destination wedding in the southern peninsula of Italy in 2018. The sprawling villa they chose for their big day was beyond picturesque, and the fresh green and white color palette complemented the regal setting. Phan's Claire Pettibone gown — which featured a delicate embroidered bodice — looked like something out of a fairytale, and the groom and his party wore Scottish kilts. Looking back on the big day, Phan told People, "As soon as we saw each other, we lost it."
When it was time to exchange vows, Phan and Scott stood under a gorgeous canopy of branches, greenery, and pink and white flowers. And when it was time to dance, the pair delivered a routine that was choreographed by "Dancing with the Stars" pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber.
Another fun detail? Before their big day in Italy, they actually tied the knot in Nashville. In a video the couple posted on their YouTube channel, they explained that getting married abroad is more complicated than it looks, so they married in the United States before jetting off. "Linda and I got married and instead of exchanging rings, we exchanged burgers and we got married in a hot tub," Scott told the camera. From their romantic wedding abroad to their intimate jacuzzi nuptials, Scott and Phan planned the ultimate celebration.
Mina Starsiak married Steve Hawk at a historic property in Indianapolis
Mina Starsiak and Steve Hawk got married on June 11, 2016, at 1899, a historic venue in Indianapolis, Indiana. When it came time to choose a color scheme for the big day, Starsiak was careful not to steal too much focus from the ballroom. "All light colors (blush, champagne, gold and silver) with the guys in simple black tuxedos...very simple and classic," she told Wedding Day. "My venue was so beautiful it didn't need a ton." The bride wore a strapless mermaid-style Romona Keveza gown with lace detailing and paired it with a gorgeous custom-made veil. Everything felt very timeless, with the crystal chandeliers and regal tin ceilings.
When it came time to plan the food, Starsiak and Hawk mixed things up a bit. In lieu of cake, there were hundreds of donuts for the guests to enjoy. And the actual dinner kept it fun and casual. "[W]e had yummy stations with Chicago-style hot dogs, sliders, mac 'n cheese and tacos," she told Wedding Day. They also had a live band to add to their classic wedding vibe.
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson's country club wedding in New Jersey
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are co-hosts of "Married to Real Estate" and found love through their backgrounds in real estate and contracting. They got married on September 11, 2010, at Westmount Country Club in New Jersey. Sherrod wore a mermaid-style dress from Demetrios that was adorned with a crystal band under the bust.
As noted by Essence, the whole event exuded glamour. The chairs, flatware, and decor were all gold and bronze, and the tables were decked out with towering centerpieces, framed photos of the couple, and candles. Coko of SWV and Q Parker of 112 both sang at the event.
Their dream wedding almost looked entirely different. Sherrod and Jackson originally were set to marry in Mexico, but ultimately decided to pull the plug on the wedding just weeks before the set date. As they said on an episode of OWN's "Black Love," they just weren't ready to take that step at that point. Clearly, listening to their instincts worked out, and they got married after all. "When I looked him in his eyes on September 11, 2010, I knew that I was marrying the right man, and I knew it was the right time," Sherrod said.
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's stunning wedding at the New York Public Library
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of HGTV's "The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project" were the first same-sex couple to get married at the New York Public Library in 2014. Their wedding venue alone sounds like it could be straight out of a rom-com, but their star-studded 220-person guest list takes their nuptials to a new level. For starters, Oprah Winfrey was there; let us not forget Berkus became a fixture of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" universe in the 2000s. Other celebrity guests included Rachael Ray, Rebecca Minkoff, and Busy Philipps. As People reported at the time, author and network exec Sheri Salata acted as the officiant. Berkus wore J.Crew and Brent donned Saint Laurent.
Before the big day, Brent told E! News that their wedding was going to be "masculine but sexy." He continued, "It's been really great and been a really fun process for us to blend our aesthetics together and really create this whole moment."
In a 2016 episode of "Where Are They Now?" featuring Berkus and Brent, Winfrey reflected on how moved she was by their wedding vows. As she told the couple, she couldn't help but get choked up when they alluded to Fernando Bengoechea, Berkus' late partner who died in a tsunami in 2004. "That is so powerful," Winfrey said. "That's when at the wedding I went, 'boohoohoo.'"
Genevieve Gorder's romantic destination wedding in Morocco
Genevieve Gorder was a judge on "HGTV Design Star" and the host of home makeover series "Dear Genevieve." She's an interior design pro, and her wedding lived up to the exquisite taste she's known for. In 2018, she married Christian Dunbar, a furniture designer. They celebrated at the Riad Kitula hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco. The theme was ulta-luxe desert, and they hit all the marks.
On a 2018 episode of "Rachael Ray Show," Gorder dug into the design details of their wedding. She told Ray, "I design a lot of people's homes with a lot of things influenced from this part of the world, so we took 50 people, and we went to Marrakesh, and we had one hell of a party." She wanted to create a "cozy" seating area filled with layered rugs and cushioned seating close to the ground to make people feel comfortable but with a romantic environment. From her welcome dinner onwards, the tablescapes were all incredible. Instead of putting traditional bouquets on the tables, she implemented local fruits, such as oranges, pomegranates, and limes, and put them in huge bowls as centerpieces. There were also tons of taper candlesticks in gorgeous holders on the tables.
Gorder wore a simple yet elegant white dress, and Dunbar matched with a light-colored suit to make them stand out with their desert backdrop. Some of their wedding festivities included riding camels in the desert with their guests, which made for some epic Instagram photos.
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer's woodsy-chic Nebraska wedding
A year before their big reception, "Down Home Fab" hosts Chelsea Houska DeBoer and Cole DeBoer tied the knot in front of 20 guests. Chelsea was pregnant at the time, so she wanted to keep things simple until after the baby arrived. At their small ceremony, Cole's brother, Brock DeBoer, officiated. When it was time for the reception, they went all out: In October 2017, Chelsea and Cole had reception in Crofton, Nebraska, a special place for Chelsea as her family had a cabin nearby. Over 100 guests gathered in a huge tent surrounded by a woodsy area to fit the boho-chic theme.
The wedding and reception were documented on MTV reality series "Teen Mom 2." Chelsea's daughter from a previous relationship, Aubree — who was 7 years old at the time — held an important role during their ceremony. On "Teen Mom 2," Chelsea shared that Aubree recorded a message that was played during the couple's first dance. In the sweet clip, Aubree spoke about how much her stepdad means to her, and how excited she was to see him marry her mother. "Thank you for making my mom so happy; thank you for giving me my little brother," she said.
Chelsea wore a gorgeous, form-fitting lace dress and held a bouquet of warm-colored wildflowers to match her long red hair. The reception was both romantic and incredibly heartwarming, as a day to celebrate the couple's love and the union of their families.
Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's surprise ceremony in Newport Beach
Although Christina Hall and Ant Anstead are no longer together, the photos and videos their beautiful nuptials live on. In December 2018, the "Christina On the Coast" host and the "Wheelers and Dealers" presenter sprang a wedding on their nearest and dearest.
Their guests thought they were coming over to their house to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, so imagine their surprise when they saw a full-blown wedding ceremony setup in the backyard. Since it was right before Christmas, they went with a "winter wonderland" theme. There's something romantic about a spontaneous wedding, and Hall and Anstead didn't let anyone down with theirs. The couple told People in a video interview, "We just wanted to keep it between us because we didn't want all the fuss, and we wanted to have a quiet wedding at home without all the drama and paparazzi and everything that comes with that."
Hall wore a gorgeous form-fitting mermaid-style dress by Ines Di Santo, with partially see-through sleeves with lace detailing. As photographed by People, they set up a tent in their backyard reception, decorated with a stunning chandelier, pink and white bouquets with greenery on each table, and lots of taper candlesticks to give a fresh and chic beachside atmosphere. Their getaway car was a white 1955 Rolls-Royce, giving an old money feel and a touch of Anstead's love of cars. Between their exquisite taste and the surprise factor, it is certainly a ceremony to remember.
Chip and Joanna Gaines got hitched at an estate in Waco
Whether you know this pair from their beloved show "Fixer Upper" or recognize their faces from their Hearth and Hand with Magnolia brand in the Target aisles, Chip and Joanna Gaines are a fan-favorite HGTV couple. Although they got married almost exactly a decade before their hit show debuted, the details from Chip and Joanna's wedding events encapsulate this power couple perfectly.
Their ceremony was held at the Earle-Harrison House in Waco, Texas, on May 31, 2003. With the Southern charm the two creative designers are known for, they chose a venue featuring signature Greek Revival style architecture —think Greek columns and a wrap-around porch. Joanna wore a strapless ball gown paired with a tiara and veil and held a luscious bouquet of red roses. Chip wore a traditional black and white suit with a red rose pinned to his jacket.
After the ceremony, they honeymooned in New York City, staying at The Drake Hotel (which is no longer there). Chip and Joanna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that they named their firstborn son, Drake, after this hotel. To celebrate 20 years of marriage in May 2023, Chip posted a sweet photo of Joanna — sitting on a counter with a rose between her teeth — on his Instagram. "You've given me the most beautiful life and I'm so grateful to God for you," he wrote.