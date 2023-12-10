HGTV Stars Who Had Elaborate Weddings

The stars of HGTV make a living transforming people's lives through their homes with jaw-dropping unveilings, so it really should come as little surprise that their weddings would be curated and customized to the next level. Similar to how fans and viewers of these hit shows eagerly await the grand reveal when homes are being flipped, they also yearn for a glimpse into their favorite HGTV stars' over-the-top weddings. As satisfying as it is to watch home remodels and redecorations, it's even more enjoyable to watch these brilliant homemakers and sellers invest their talent and large budgets into extravagant nuptials.

An HGTV star's work doesn't stop just because they've got a wedding to plan, which can make carving out time for picking out linens and tasting cakes all the more tricky. As Drew Scott told E! News, "[W]e're on a plane every two days, whether we're flying somewhere for an appearance or QVC or for our product line or filming. We're filming three shows in different cities. It's tough, but Linda and I are excited."

Lucky for viewers, some HGTV stars share their wedding planning journey with viewers, get their own televised wedding specials, or even get engaged while the cameras are rolling. These are the royal weddings of HGTV, and even though they're not as regal as actual royal weddings, they are full of thoughtful details and big names from the home-selling and flipping worlds. While all weddings within the HGTV universe are special in their own right, here are some of the most extravagant and memorable.