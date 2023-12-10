The Stunning Transformation Of Remi Bader

The following article mentions eating disorders and mental health issues.

It's no secret that TikTok has launched a lot of internet personalities over the past few years, but Remi Bader has definitely managed to stand out from the rest. While Bader found fame through filming clothing hauls, she differentiated herself from other influencers with similar content by taking a more realistic approach. She did so by depicting how some of the clothes she would get wouldn't fit her plus-size body, even if they were supposedly in her size. However, instead of getting upset, Bader found humor in it and shared her honest reactions with her followers. She recalled to E!, "People were really just like, 'Thank you for bringing this up. This happens to me too, but I never usually laugh at it.'"

However, Bader never planned on being an online sensation since she originally made those videos for her friends — yet she has used her platform to encourage companies to be more size-inclusive. Bader has also been open about her struggles with her weight and mental health issues, which many have found relatable. She explained to Stylecaster, "I will never be that influencer that just makes themselves look perfect, and I also will not preach that I'm happy about things like my body when maybe I'm not."

Bader has already come a long way with how she uses her social media fame and is making real change in the fashion industry today. So how did she get here? Let's break down the stunning transformation of Remi Bader.