Jennifer Aniston's Nighttime Habit Scared Brad Pitt During Their Marriage

Jennifer Aniston probably holds the secret to everlasting youth (though she has yet to admit it). The longtime Hollywood celebrity has been praised for her ability to seemingly defy aging. Aniston looks just as youthful in "Murder Mystery 2" as she did when she starred as Rachel in "Friends" nearly three decades earlier. How does she do it? As it turns out, Aniston has given plenty of reasons as to how she is able to age in reverse.

She credits everything from never missing her regular weekly injection of peptide to ensuring that she's exfoliating at least three of the seven days with her fresh-faced and flawless appearance. However, Aniston has also shared that health and beauty come down to the foundations of wellness, which she calls "the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep," per an interview with PEOPLE. She explained that sleep is perhaps the most important of the three since without it, achieving the other two is even more difficult.

Interestingly enough, it's the sleep that Aniston has struggled with the most. Due to having extreme anxiety about sleep, she not only faces bouts of insomnia but also goes through periods of sleepwalking. It's the latter that was particularly scary for her ex-husband Brad Pitt when the pair were married.