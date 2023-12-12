How Henry Kissinger Felt About Donald Trump

After Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger lauded Trump as a president unlike any other that has come before — or any other politician that has been in power anywhere in the world. "It is a shocking experience to them that he came into office, at the same time, an extraordinary opportunity. And I believe he has the possibility of going down in history as a very considerable president. One could imagine that something remarkable and new emerges out of it," he said during a 2016 interview on "Face the Nation," per CBS.

Though Henry Kissinger never explicitly backed former President Donald Trump, the pair maintained a professional relationship throughout Trump's tenure. A decades-long U.S. diplomat, Kissinger advised Trump on foreign policy, particularly when it came to handling the delicate relationships between the U.S. and major global forces like China and Russia. Trump, on the other hand, was far less discretionary with his praises for Kissinger.

Touting their close relationship due to them both being involved in "the New York scene" in a 2017 White House briefing, Trump said he considered Kissinger to be an ally. "I've liked him, I've respected him. But we've been friends for a long time, long before my emergence in the world of politics, which has not been too long. He's a man I have great, great respect for. It's an honor to have Dr. Kissinger with us, a man of immense talent, and experience, and knowledge," he said, per the White House Archives.