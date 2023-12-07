Howard Stern Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of Friend & Stylist, Ralph Cirella

Howard Stern, potential future presidential candidate and the self-proclaimed "King of all Media," announced on December 6, 2023, the tragic news that his longtime friend, the stylist and makeup artist Ralph Cirella, had died at the age of 58 due to a rare form of lymphoma. Fox8 reported on the announcement, which was made on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show." Cirella and Stern were pals for around four decades and made numerous appearances on the show together, starting back when it was on terrestrial radio stations.

The shock jock stated that Cirella's lymphoma was "curable and treatable," which made him both angry and depressed because "He didn't take care of himself." The two found humor in the same things and shared a strong, brotherly love. "Ralph was a trustworthy, dear friend," declared Stern, adding that Cirella, "Made me laugh every time I was with him." When the radio DJ appeared on other shows like "America's Got Talent," the loyal Cirella was often by his side.

Stern even credited his longtime stylist for the radio DJ initially crossing paths with his wife, Beth Ostrosky. The two met at a party that Cirella encouraged his buddy to attend and they really hit it off. Ostrosky observed a "secret language" between Cirella and Stern, clearly indicating the two were extremely close. According to "The Howard Stern Show's" website, Stern acknowledged it himself, noting, "It's true [...] We had a great chemistry, and we had a great friendship, and Ralph was one of my bros. In fact, I came to think of Ralph as family."